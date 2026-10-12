ETV Bharat / state

Gajapati Gambling Raid: 70 Arrested, Cash, Cars And Bikes Seized

Gajapati: The police on Sunday night raided an alleged gambling den and arrested nearly 70 people, seizing more than Rs 12 lakh in cash, nine cars, 15 bikes and 60 mobile phones in Paralakhemundi in Odisha's Gajapati district.

The raid was conducted at Jai Mata Di Kalyan Mandap near Debiti village on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi. Police said they had received information that gambling activities were being carried out at the venue for the past few days.

After planning the operation, police raided the venue on Sunday night and arrested the people allegedly involved in the gambling activity. Those arrested include several businessmen and government employees from Paralakhemundi and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police also seized some plastic tokens during the raid. The tokens had numbers written on them. Police said an investigation was underway to determine how the tokens were being used. Paralakhemundi police station officer Prashant Bhupati said they had received complaints of illegal activities being carried out at the marriage hall for a long time.