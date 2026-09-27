ETV Bharat / state

Gadchiroli District Admin Airlifts Three Critically Ill Patients From Flood-Hit Bhamragad

A patient is being taken to a helicopter in Bhamragad taluka on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Gadchiroli: Amid the flood situation, the Gadchiroli district administration carried out an emergency evacuation operation by airlifting three critically ill patients from Bhamragad taluka of Maharashtra to Hedri for advanced medical treatment.

A helicopter belonging to Lloyds Metals, which is available in the region for medical emergencies, was promptly deployed to carry out the evacuation.

District collector Avishyant Panda led the evacuation process after authorities were informed about the health condition of the three patients, requiring immediate medical attention.

Among those evacuated was Sangita Chukku Usendi (7), who had been brought from Binagunda to the Laheri Primary Health Centre on Saturday. From there, she was airlifted to a hospital in Hedri on Sunday for further treatment.

Two other patients — Apeksha Rishi Alam and Roshan China Madavi — were also evacuated to Hedri. One of them is suffering from sickle cell disease and required further medical care, officials said.