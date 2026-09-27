Gadchiroli District Admin Airlifts Three Critically Ill Patients From Flood-Hit Bhamragad
District collector Avishyant Panda led the evacuation process by helicopter after authorities were informed about the health condition of the patients, requiring immediate medical attention.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Gadchiroli: Amid the flood situation, the Gadchiroli district administration carried out an emergency evacuation operation by airlifting three critically ill patients from Bhamragad taluka of Maharashtra to Hedri for advanced medical treatment.
A helicopter belonging to Lloyds Metals, which is available in the region for medical emergencies, was promptly deployed to carry out the evacuation.
District collector Avishyant Panda led the evacuation process after authorities were informed about the health condition of the three patients, requiring immediate medical attention.
Among those evacuated was Sangita Chukku Usendi (7), who had been brought from Binagunda to the Laheri Primary Health Centre on Saturday. From there, she was airlifted to a hospital in Hedri on Sunday for further treatment.
Two other patients — Apeksha Rishi Alam and Roshan China Madavi — were also evacuated to Hedri. One of them is suffering from sickle cell disease and required further medical care, officials said.
On Saturday, Sukhdev Ugle (42) was airlifted to Konsari after he started experiencing chest pain. He was then shifted to Chandrapur by an ambulance for further treatment.
The latest evacuation comes after the district administration launched a large-scale rescue operation in Bhamragad following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
Heavy rains have led to a significant increase in the water level of the Perlkota River, which inundated several areas of Bhamragadh. More than 500 villagers have been shifted to safer places so far, and medical services have also been severely affected.
Due to the closure of seven roads, including two national highways, in the district, more than 100 villages have lost contact with the headquarters. Although water levels have started receding, authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert and follow official advisories.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused flood-like conditions in parts of Raipur and Durg in Chhattisgarh, with rising water levels in the Kharun River resulting in waterlogging, submerged roads and disruption of normal life in several villages.
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