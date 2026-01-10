ETV Bharat / state

Future Of Many Marathi Schools Is Uncertain Due To Discrepancies In Aadhaar And UDISE

By Pratidnya Pawar

Mumbai: Due to major errors in the Aadhaar and UDISE Plus educational registration systems, thousands of students have vanished from official records. Educationists have aired fears, saying this will have a direct effect on Marathi-medium schools because a drop in enrollment may result in school closures.

Many students who are actually attending schools do not appear in the official records because they have not submitted their Aadhar information, and they are shown to be 'missing' from the official records due to inconsistencies in the systems.

This has resulted in a reduction of the number of teachers. In a few cases, Marathi-medium schools have closed down. If there is a drop in students' count, then schools may eventually have to be shut down.

The UDISE Plus 2023–24 national report states that roughly 97.7 per cent of students from Maharashtra have submitted their Aadhaar numbers in the UDISE Plus system. This indicates that the majority of students have given their Aadhaar number. However, the information till 2025 on the Maharashtra UDISE Plus webpage, however, shows a different picture.

The total number of students who have been registered in the UDISE Plus system is shown as 2,14,68,288. From these, 2,09,69,529 have submitted their Aadhaar numbers, and from these 2,03,21,408 have been listed as 'verified'. There are 5,78,433 shown as those with invalid Aadhaar, and the number who have failed to provide Aadhaar details are 4,98,759 students. There are 69,688 students who are shown to be 'out of school' from the official records.

Many entries have been recorded as 'invalid', 'not provided' or 'under verification' since the UDISE Plus system requires Aadhaar authentication. Due to this, official records have these children as 'out of school' even though they have attended classes.

This decreased number of student enrolment has raised doubts on whether it can have an effect on the grant-in-aid for those institutions, which can have a bearing on teacher recruitment, funds such a school can get, the midday meal programme, scholarships for students, and other educational facilities.

Rajesh Kankal, Divisional Deputy Director of Education, refuted the grant-in-aid doubts. Kankal told ETV Bharat, "Only five per cent of all students in numerous schools do not have their Aadhaar updated."

"Therefore, I don't believe grant-in-aid schools will face many problems." He, however, cautioned, "Since having an Aadhaar card is mandatory, it is absolutely necessary for schools to request Aadhar cards from the students." He did not specify the consequences for having failed to register.