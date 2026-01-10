Future Of Many Marathi Schools Is Uncertain Due To Discrepancies In Aadhaar And UDISE
Thousands of students are seen missing from government records and labelled as invalid, not provided or under verification.
By Pratidnya Pawar
Mumbai: Due to major errors in the Aadhaar and UDISE Plus educational registration systems, thousands of students have vanished from official records. Educationists have aired fears, saying this will have a direct effect on Marathi-medium schools because a drop in enrollment may result in school closures.
Many students who are actually attending schools do not appear in the official records because they have not submitted their Aadhar information, and they are shown to be 'missing' from the official records due to inconsistencies in the systems.
This has resulted in a reduction of the number of teachers. In a few cases, Marathi-medium schools have closed down. If there is a drop in students' count, then schools may eventually have to be shut down.
The UDISE Plus 2023–24 national report states that roughly 97.7 per cent of students from Maharashtra have submitted their Aadhaar numbers in the UDISE Plus system. This indicates that the majority of students have given their Aadhaar number. However, the information till 2025 on the Maharashtra UDISE Plus webpage, however, shows a different picture.
The total number of students who have been registered in the UDISE Plus system is shown as 2,14,68,288. From these, 2,09,69,529 have submitted their Aadhaar numbers, and from these 2,03,21,408 have been listed as 'verified'. There are 5,78,433 shown as those with invalid Aadhaar, and the number who have failed to provide Aadhaar details are 4,98,759 students. There are 69,688 students who are shown to be 'out of school' from the official records.
Many entries have been recorded as 'invalid', 'not provided' or 'under verification' since the UDISE Plus system requires Aadhaar authentication. Due to this, official records have these children as 'out of school' even though they have attended classes.
This decreased number of student enrolment has raised doubts on whether it can have an effect on the grant-in-aid for those institutions, which can have a bearing on teacher recruitment, funds such a school can get, the midday meal programme, scholarships for students, and other educational facilities.
Rajesh Kankal, Divisional Deputy Director of Education, refuted the grant-in-aid doubts. Kankal told ETV Bharat, "Only five per cent of all students in numerous schools do not have their Aadhaar updated."
"Therefore, I don't believe grant-in-aid schools will face many problems." He, however, cautioned, "Since having an Aadhaar card is mandatory, it is absolutely necessary for schools to request Aadhar cards from the students." He did not specify the consequences for having failed to register.
The fear of Marathi schools closing down is not an unfounded fear. Rajan Mahadeshwar, principal of Govandi's Jagruti Vidyamandir school, said this is a fight for the survival of Marathi schools.
"There are 430 students registered in our school. However, the UDISE Plus system shows only 380 due to 'invalid Aadhar' or 'pending verification'. The remaining 50 have been struck off the list. The government will declare that there are fewer students, which can lead to dire consequences, and they may simply shut down our school. This is a fight for survival for Marathi-medium institutions, and it is not a technical issue," Mahadeshwar told ETV Bharat.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a state senior education official told ETV Bharat, "U-DISE Plus is just a data system. However, it is a serious issue if schools are being directly affected due to the technical glitches or problems in this system. It is a policy failure when a pupil who is in the classroom is displayed as 'out of school'. The government ought to address this issue immediately."
One such case is of Sushila Belsare's son. Belsare cooks food in three houses, and belongs to low-income family. Her son's school has misspelt his name, and now he does not appear on the records.
"My son studies in Mumbai Public School in Mulund. His teachers told me his name is not showing up in UDISE Plus because his Aadhaar card has not been updated. My son's name is Ketan, as is shown on Aadhaar, but his school has wrongly spelt it as Ktan. When I went to update at the local post-office, they told me to get a bonafide from school or get a gazette, which costs a minimum Rs 2500. I cannot afford this change of name and don't know what to do."
Educational activists too have aired fears, alleging the authorities need to find ways to include the legitimate poor who do not have resources for the required paperwork, and instead of threatening to shut down schools, they need to include the students who are already enrolled.
Rohan Wadkar, an activist for the Right To Education, stated, "This is not just a data glitch. It seems this is a devious way to eliminate the poor, rural and specifically the Marathi-language students. These people who don't have smartphones, don't have the required paperwork, or have misspelled names are ones to be excluded from the official system. Today, the authorities will say, they have an issue with Aadhar and UDISE today, tomorrow they will close down schools, but eventually our teachers will be rendered unemployed. It is all a chain reaction."
Officials say the schools still have a few days on hand as the Maharashtra government will inform the schools about the number of students on January 15, and they can send their objections and suggestions within two to three days.
Mahendra Ganpule, a member of the State Curriculum Framework Committee, said, "If this mistake is not corrected today, then in the next few years, a large number of Marathi-medium schools are likely to shut down, and thousands of students will be deprived of education. The schools have a few days on hand, and they should take advantage of this opportunity to register their objections regarding the Aadhaar details of their students."
The Centre and the Supreme Court have clearly stated that students cannot be denied admission to school due to the lack of an Aadhaar card. According to the Supreme Court's decision, Aadhaar is not mandatory for school admissions.
