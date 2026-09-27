ETV Bharat / state

Furore Over Cultural Festival At Badrinath Puts Authorities In The Dock

Badrinath Dham ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: The furore over holding a cultural festival marked by blaring music at the Arrival Plaza of Badrinath Dham has put the authorities in the dock. Questions are being raised over the Devbhoomi Cultural Festival-2026 held on September 19-20 in an ecologically fragile zone where folk singer Priyanka Mehar performed. Concerns are also being raised about the religious decorum of the shrine.

The saints and the Tirtha Purohit community have expressed their objections following the videos of the event surfacing that showed loud music, stage performances and the audience dancing at the venue. General Secretary of the Uttarakhand Chardham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat, Brijesh Sati, has stated that the objection is not to the cultural program's purpose but to its format and presentation. Swami Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri of Jyotirmath has also demanded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s intervention in the matter while citing the religious traditions of Badrinath. It is being stated that according to religious beliefs, even blowing the conch is prohibited in Badrinath Dham. The saints and priests say that special attention must be paid to the religious atmosphere and decorum in the area.