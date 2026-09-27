Furore Over Cultural Festival At Badrinath Puts Authorities In The Dock
Questions are being raised over organizing the high-decibel event in an ecologically fragile area and maintaining the religious decorum of the shrine
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Chamoli: The furore over holding a cultural festival marked by blaring music at the Arrival Plaza of Badrinath Dham has put the authorities in the dock. Questions are being raised over the Devbhoomi Cultural Festival-2026 held on September 19-20 in an ecologically fragile zone where folk singer Priyanka Mehar performed. Concerns are also being raised about the religious decorum of the shrine.
The saints and the Tirtha Purohit community have expressed their objections following the videos of the event surfacing that showed loud music, stage performances and the audience dancing at the venue.
September 20, 2026
General Secretary of the Uttarakhand Chardham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat, Brijesh Sati, has stated that the objection is not to the cultural program's purpose but to its format and presentation. Swami Pratyakchaitanya Mukundanand Giri of Jyotirmath has also demanded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s intervention in the matter while citing the religious traditions of Badrinath.
It is being stated that according to religious beliefs, even blowing the conch is prohibited in Badrinath Dham. The saints and priests say that special attention must be paid to the religious atmosphere and decorum in the area.
#SHOCKING - बद्रीनाथ धाम में DJ एवं संगीत समारोह?— Hindu Shree Foundation (@HinduShree_foun) September 25, 2026
यह देवभूमि की मर्यादा के अनुरूप नहीं है।
बद्रीनाथ धाम केवल एक पर्यटन स्थल नहीं, करोड़ों सनातनियों की आस्था का पवित्र केंद्र है। आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य जी द्वारा स्थापित यह धाम हिमालय की शांत, आध्यात्मिक और तपोभूमि पर भगवान… pic.twitter.com/17sPTsBL3J
Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar has claimed that the district administration did not grant permission for this cultural event and neither was he the organizer. This has led to more questions about the permission and responsibility for the event.
It is being asked that if the district administration did not grant permission for the event, then who allowed such a large cultural event to take place at an important religious site like Badrinath? Which organization has taken responsibility for the event? Who paid for the sound system and other arrangements used in the event?
देवभूमि सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव-2026 ने बद्रीनाथ में बिखेरी उत्तराखंड की लोक संस्कृति की छटा।— DM Chamoli (@ChamoliDm) September 20, 2026
‘हमारी विरासत, हमारा भविष्य’ की थीम पर संस्कृति, सीमा पर्यटन और स्थानीय आजीविका को मिला मंच।
बद्रीनाथ में संस्कृति और पर्यटन का भव्य संगम, देवभूमि सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव ने बांधा समां। pic.twitter.com/93WVzCEKNS
According to Gaurav Kumar, a notice has been issued to the Army seeking a reply about the organization of the event.
Experts have stated that high-decibel sound in an ecologically fragile area like Badrinath can lead to environmental damage and can even trigger avalanches.
The concerned citizens in the state have also been expressing their opposition to converting ecologically fragile Himalayan destinations into amusement sites by developing facilities that are not conducive to the area.
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