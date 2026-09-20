ETV Bharat / state

Furniture Businessman, Wife And Daughter Die By Suicide In Ajmer

Ajmer: A furniture businessman along with his wife and daughter allegedly died by suicide on late Saturday night in the Garhi Maliyan area under the jurisdiction of Adarsh ​​Nagar Police Station in Ajmer. The businessman had tried calling his nephew in Phulera before resorting to the extreme step. Their bodies are kept in a mortuary, and their family members have been informed. The victims reportedly consumed a lethal substance dissolved in water.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Nagar Police Station Om Prakash disclosed that the victims have been identified as Ashok Sharma, his wife Indira and daughter Diksha. Ashok’s nephew, Nirmal, informed a neighbour about the call from Ashok. “The neighbours arrived at the house and rushed the three to the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Hospital where they succumbed. Ashok was a large-scale furniture businessman who took large contracts,” he said.

Investigations revealed that Ashok’s son, Gaurav, works in a private firm in Jaipur and had returned home three days earlier. Ashok was allegedly under significant stress due to business losses and debts amounting to lakhs of rupees. Om Prakash stated that the personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory have collected evidence samples from the spot.

Police investigations revealed that before committing the mass suicide, Ashok had called Nirmal, but the latter did not answer. After several calls, his wife answered the phone. Ashok told her that they would never speak again.

"We will no longer be alive," he said. Terrified, she informed her husband about the call that led him to call Ashok’s neighbour Guru Dutt and ask him to go to Ashok’s house.