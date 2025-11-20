Funeral Of Top Maoist Commander Hidma, Wife Sees Large Gathering
The encounters in the Maredumilli forests of Andhra are considered one of the most significant anti-Maoist actions in recent years in the Andhra–Chhattisgarh border region.
Rampachodavaram/Chhattisgarh: A large number of people from Jabagatta, Batum, Tekalgudem, and Minatta villages gathered at the Poorvati village of Chhattisgarh on Thursday for the funeral of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma and his wife Raje, who were killed in an encounter in the Maredumilli forests in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.
The situation turned tense at Rampachodavaram Area Hospital on Monday as bodies of 11 Maoists underwent autopsy, with relatives of the deceased waiting outside the mortuary through the day, hoping to take the bodies back.
Doctors said the formalities would be completed and the bodies would be handed over after the procedures. Among the bodies was that of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted commanders in the banned CPI Maoist outfit and his wife, Raje, who also died in the same encounter.
After completing all formalities, doctors handed over the bodies of Hidma and Raje to their relatives late on Wednesday night. Considering Hidma's high rank in the Maoist structure and the threat of possible disturbances, his body was shifted to Chhattisgarh amid heavy security, as police forces escorted the vehicle throughout the journey.
Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in 1981 in Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. For years, his age and appearance were a mystery until a photograph surfaced earlier this year. He had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in the late 1990s as a ground-level worker and rose quickly through the ranks.
He eventually became chief of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the Maoists' strongest and deadliest fighting unit operating across Dandakaranya, which covers regions of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Last year, he was elevated to the Maoists' Central Committee, in which he became the youngest member and the only tribal leader from Bastar on the panel. Police sources said he was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh.
A member of the Maoist Party's Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Special Zonal Committee and in charge of the technical team, Mettur Jogarao, also known as Tech Shankar and Babu, was killed in an encounter at GM Valasa in the Maredumilli forest area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Wednesday. As the key person behind hundreds of improvised explosive devices and landmines planted nationwide, he played a major technical role in all attacks and operations carried out by Hidma.
He also played a key role in the murders of Magunta Subbarami Reddy, Kidari Sarveswara Rao, and Siveri Somala. With 22 cases registered against him in Andhra Pradesh and a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, his death in crossfire is being described as an irreparable setback for the Maoist party.
Shankar worked for many years in the AOB zone and later moved to the Abujmarh area of Chhattisgarh. After the death of AOB Special Zonal Committee secretary Gazerla Ravi, also known as Uday, in June, Shankar was trying to rebuild the Maoist organisation in the region. He was also looking after the Andhra-Odisha Border Zone's responsibilities on behalf of the central committee.
Hailing from Bathupuram village under Vajrapukotturu mandal of Srikakulam district, he studied up to Class 10 and joined the Radical Students' Union between 1988 and 1989. During that time, Sudha, a commander of the People's War Force in the Uddanam area, recruited him into the organisation. He later went underground.
In 1992, four People's War Force cadres were injured in a blast in the Empalligarru area, and Shankar actively helped shift them to KGH in Visakhapatnam. He was arrested in this connection but rejoined the organisation after his release. He later killed landowner Pulari Lachchaiah in Ratti village of Mandasa mandal and played a major role in the killing of Ongole MP Magunta Subbarami Reddy three decades ago, as well as in the murders of former Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Somala.
He remained underground for 36 years, but was involved in several attacks on security forces. He served in the Mahendragiri force initially, later in the Srikakulam division, and worked across Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. He narrowly escaped the Kopradangi encounter before being shifted to the AOB region, where he continued rising through the Maoist rank and file.
There are over 22 cases registered against him in Andhra Pradesh, including 19 in Alluri Sitaramaraju district and three in Srikakulam.
