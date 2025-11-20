ETV Bharat / state

Funeral Of Top Maoist Commander Hidma, Wife Sees Large Gathering

Rampachodavaram/Chhattisgarh: A large number of people from Jabagatta, Batum, Tekalgudem, and Minatta villages gathered at the Poorvati village of Chhattisgarh on Thursday for the funeral of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma and his wife Raje, who were killed in an encounter in the Maredumilli forests in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night.

Security forces neutralised a total of 13 Maoists in back-to-back operations conducted on November 18 and 19. The encounters are considered one of the most significant anti-Maoist actions in recent years in the Andhra–Chhattisgarh border region.

The situation turned tense at Rampachodavaram Area Hospital on Monday as bodies of 11 Maoists underwent autopsy, with relatives of the deceased waiting outside the mortuary through the day, hoping to take the bodies back.

Doctors said the formalities would be completed and the bodies would be handed over after the procedures. Among the bodies was that of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted commanders in the banned CPI Maoist outfit and his wife, Raje, who also died in the same encounter.

Villagers mourn the death of Hidma in Poorvati. (ETV Bharat)

After completing all formalities, doctors handed over the bodies of Hidma and Raje to their relatives late on Wednesday night. Considering Hidma's high rank in the Maoist structure and the threat of possible disturbances, his body was shifted to Chhattisgarh amid heavy security, as police forces escorted the vehicle throughout the journey.

Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in 1981 in Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. For years, his age and appearance were a mystery until a photograph surfaced earlier this year. He had joined the banned CPI (Maoist) in the late 1990s as a ground-level worker and rose quickly through the ranks.

He eventually became chief of PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the Maoists' strongest and deadliest fighting unit operating across Dandakaranya, which covers regions of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Last year, he was elevated to the Maoists' Central Committee, in which he became the youngest member and the only tribal leader from Bastar on the panel. Police sources said he was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh.