Elderly Man's Burial Delayed By 24 Hours Over Use Of Crematorium At Village In Odisha's Rayagada
The deceased had converted to Christianity due to which the villagers denied his burial at the crematorium, reports Ranjan Rath.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Rayagada: The last rites of a 65-year-old man, who died of illness, was delayed by around 24 hours over the use of the crematorium at Ghazigan village in Odisha's Rayagada district.
Later, with intervention of the district administration, Warakhal police and local social workers, an alternative place was identified outside the village for performing the last rites of Zakaka Dam. Sources said Dam had converted to Christianity a few years ago.
He had been ill for a few months and passed away at around 7 am on Thursday. Dam's family tried to bury him on the local crematorium premises. However, some villagers objected to it. As a result, the burial could not be done and Dam's body was kept at home for around 24 hours.
After discussions among police, officials and local social workers, another place in the village was identified in the village for performing the last rites. Dam was finally laid to rest on the alternate land outside the village.
Ghazigaon sarpanch Ranjit Huika said, "There is a provision for burial of Christians at a special place as per tribal tradition. Dam had converted to Christianity seven to eight years back. This is the reason the villagers insisted on the burial being done elsewhere."
No formal complaint has been filed by Dam's family or any villagers regarding the incident. A detailed response too has not been received from the administration in this regard yet.
The incident has once again brought to the fore the need for coordination and timely administrative intervention at the local level. Intellectuals opined that maintaining peace and social harmony through mutual understanding and amicable resolution in sensitive situations is vital, especially in rural areas.
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