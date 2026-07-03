ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man's Burial Delayed By 24 Hours Over Use Of Crematorium At Village In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: The last rites of a 65-year-old man, who died of illness, was delayed by around 24 hours over the use of the crematorium at Ghazigan village in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Later, with intervention of the district administration, Warakhal police and local social workers, an alternative place was identified outside the village for performing the last rites of Zakaka Dam. Sources said Dam had converted to Christianity a few years ago.

He had been ill for a few months and passed away at around 7 am on Thursday. Dam's family tried to bury him on the local crematorium premises. However, some villagers objected to it. As a result, the burial could not be done and Dam's body was kept at home for around 24 hours.

After discussions among police, officials and local social workers, another place in the village was identified in the village for performing the last rites. Dam was finally laid to rest on the alternate land outside the village.