Funds Earmarked Under CDF Non-Lapsable; Savings Exceed Rs 25 Crore: JK CM Omar Abdullah
During the current financial year 2025-26, Rs 427.50 crore has been earmarked under the CDF Scheme at the rate of Rs 4.75 crore per MLA
By PTI
Published : March 29, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Jammu: Addressing the concerns of legislators, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that funds earmarked under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are non-lapsable, with savings exceeding Rs 25 crore recorded under the scheme.
In a written reply to a starred question tabled by National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, said the CDF scheme has been reintroduced during 2024-25 in pursuance of the decision of the Council of Ministers on March 3, last year.
Accordingly, during the current financial year 2025-26, an amount of Rs 427.50 crore has been earmarked under the CDF Scheme at the rate of Rs 4.75 crore per MLA (comprising Rs 75.00 lakh as due share of the year 2024-25 and Rs 4 crore for the year 2025-26), the chief minister said.
He noted that an amount of over Rs 25.43 crore has been reported as tender savings on account of completion of 3684 under the Constituency Development Scheme in various districts so far.
Srinagar recorded the highest savings of Rs 4.22 crore, followed by Poonch with Rs 3.72 crore and Samba with Rs 3.37 crore. Other districts, including Kulgam (Rs 2.16 crore), Kathua (Rs 1.85 crore), Pulwama (Rs 1.41 crore) and Anantnag (Rs 1.01 crore), also reported significant savings.
"As per the provisions of the Scheme guidelines issued on March 10, 2025 and October 30, 2025, the funds earmarked under the CDF Scheme are non-lapsable,” the chief minister said, adding that accordingly, any tender savings or unspent balance at the end of the financial year are deposited in the government treasury and are carried forward for utilisation in the subsequent financial year.
He said these funds remain available for utilisation for works under the CDF scheme in accordance with the guidelines. The circular instructions on this account have also been issued by the finance department on March 13, Abdullah said.
He emphasised that the arrangement ensures that funds under the CDF Scheme remain non-lapsable and continue to be available for utilisation in subsequent financial years, thereby enabling the legislators and district development commissioners to undertake development works as per the provisions of the scheme guidelines.
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