ETV Bharat / state

Funds Earmarked Under CDF Non-Lapsable; Savings Exceed Rs 25 Crore: JK CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Addressing the concerns of legislators, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that funds earmarked under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are non-lapsable, with savings exceeding Rs 25 crore recorded under the scheme.

In a written reply to a starred question tabled by National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, said the CDF scheme has been reintroduced during 2024-25 in pursuance of the decision of the Council of Ministers on March 3, last year.

Accordingly, during the current financial year 2025-26, an amount of Rs 427.50 crore has been earmarked under the CDF Scheme at the rate of Rs 4.75 crore per MLA (comprising Rs 75.00 lakh as due share of the year 2024-25 and Rs 4 crore for the year 2025-26), the chief minister said.

He noted that an amount of over Rs 25.43 crore has been reported as tender savings on account of completion of 3684 under the Constituency Development Scheme in various districts so far.