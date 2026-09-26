'Full Support For Jammu Kashmir's Progress,' LoP Sunil Sharma Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma discussed regional security, developmental issues and hiking SPO salaries with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, on Saturday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss several key issues concerning the Union Territory.
During the meeting, Sharma apprised Shah of critical security and developmental issues as well as matters related to the ongoing session of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, the party said in a statement.
The huddle comes a day after the UT assembly witnessed uproar after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking restoration of full statehood to the region.
LoP J&K Assembly Sh. @Sunil_SharmaBJP met Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah at his residence in New Delhi today.— BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) September 26, 2026
During the meeting, key issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir were discussed, including security, law and order, development, and matters related to the ongoing Assembly… pic.twitter.com/cqjwYuTeJS
Abdullah cites the landmark autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile J&K Assembly in 2000, drawing immediate and fierce opposition from BJP lawmakers on the floor.
In today’s meeting, Sharma also requested the Home Minister to expedite the enhancement of salaries of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the region.
“Sharma also highlighted key concerns being raised by the people of J&K and discussed matters requiring continued attention, coordination and support from the Union Government,” the statement added.
The BJP said the interaction was to deliberate on strengthening security, accelerating development initiatives and addressing issues related to public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir.
“During the discussion, Amit Shah reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to peace, development, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and assured continued support and cooperation in addressing matters concerning the people of the Union Territory,” it said in the statement.
After the meeting, the LoP expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for his “guidance and continued support” on several issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
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