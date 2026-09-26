ETV Bharat / state

'Full Support For Jammu Kashmir's Progress,' LoP Sunil Sharma Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

New Delhi: Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, on Saturday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss several key issues concerning the Union Territory.

During the meeting, Sharma apprised Shah of critical security and developmental issues as well as matters related to the ongoing session of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, the party said in a statement.

The huddle comes a day after the UT assembly witnessed uproar after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution seeking restoration of full statehood to the region.

Abdullah cites the landmark autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile J&K Assembly in 2000, drawing immediate and fierce opposition from BJP lawmakers on the floor.