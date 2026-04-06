Chhattisgarh: Fulfilled The Promise To End Naxalism, Entire Credit Goes To Amit Shah, Says Dy CM
Dy CM Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, also announced that only a handful of Naxals now remain in the state's tri-junction area
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Kabirdham: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced that only a handful of Naxals now remain in the tri-junction region of Chhattisgarh and they would also be brought into the mainstream soon, thereby ensuring the complete and total elimination of the Naxal issue.
Sharma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had made a promise to the public that they would eradicate Naxalism within a stipulated timeframe. They have fulfilled their promise, he said. The Naxalites also benefited from various government schemes. A large number of Maoists took the momentous decision to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of society, he said.
Sharma got a rousing welcome from party workers and the general public after he arrived in Kawardha city for the first time after declaration of the end of Naxalism.
"I am overwhelmed by the love you have all shown me. The Naxal issue has been an extremely sensitive matter — one whose anguish is difficult to articulate in words. India's democracy has remained robust since ancient times. Individuals espousing a misguided ideology misled innocent people, thrusting weapons into their hands and obstructing developmental initiatives. Landmines were planted in the vicinity of schools, roads, and ponds, claiming the lives of many innocent people and leaving numerous others permanently disabled," said Vijay Sharma
During his visit to Kawardha, Vijay Sharma sought the Lord's blessings by paying obeisance at the town's prominent temples and the Gurdwara. Later, at a welcome ceremony held at Bharat Mata Chowk, community leaders honoured Sharma by presenting him with a shawl and a coconut. On behalf of various social organisations, Sharma was also weighed against motichoor laddoos, which were then distributed among members of the audience.
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