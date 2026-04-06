ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Fulfilled The Promise To End Naxalism, Entire Credit Goes To Amit Shah, Says Dy CM

Kabirdham: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced that only a handful of Naxals now remain in the tri-junction region of Chhattisgarh and they would also be brought into the mainstream soon, thereby ensuring the complete and total elimination of the Naxal issue.

Sharma said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had made a promise to the public that they would eradicate Naxalism within a stipulated timeframe. They have fulfilled their promise, he said. The Naxalites also benefited from various government schemes. A large number of Maoists took the momentous decision to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of society, he said.

Sharma got a rousing welcome from party workers and the general public after he arrived in Kawardha city for the first time after declaration of the end of Naxalism.