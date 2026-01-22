Fugitives From Haryana, Karnataka Held On Bihar-Nepal Border While Escaping To Japan, Dubai
DSP Manish Anand said that the two had come to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from immigration office in Raxaul, where they were arrested.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
East Champaran: Acting on the lookout circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, the immigration department officials arrested two most-wanted criminals who were attempting to flee through the Bihar-Nepal border in Raxaul of East Champaran district.
Both are residents of Karnataka and Haryana, and face serious charges including murder, Arms Act violations, gold smuggling, and IT Act offences. DSP Manish Anand said that the two had come to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from immigration office in Raxaul, where they were arrested after suspicion arose during questioning.
Criminals wanted to flee to Dubai via Nepal
According to the police, Naveen, a resident of Karnal district in Haryana, was planning to escape to Japan via Nepal. Dattatreya Bakale, who is from Bengaluru, was attempting to go to Dubai. Both have several cases pending against them with the state police. Bengaluru police are scheduled to take custody of the accused, while the Haryana police have been informed about the arrest of Naveen, DSP Anand said.
"These two came to obtain NOCs. Their behaviour aroused suspicion, so an immediate investigation was conducted. When we came to know about their plans, both were taken into custody,” Anand added.
During immigration clearance, Dattatreya Bakale's documents were checked, revealing an FIR registered in Bengaluru under the IT Act. Similarly, Naveen has cases registered against him for murder and under the Arms Act. A lookout circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued for their arrest, which kept the immigration team on high alert.
According to police, the incidents of criminals fleeing abroad through the Nepal border are increasing, as countries like Japan and Dubai can be easily reached from here. Immigration officials said that both had fake documents and travel plans, but a tight vigilance prevented them from escaping.
Naveen, who is a resident of Karnal, has cases registered against him for murder, under the Arms Act, and other serious offences at the Pundri police station in Kaithal. According to police records, Naveen murdered a person during a gang war in 2024. After that, he absconded and hid in Nepal.
"Naveen had been the most-wanted criminal for a long time. Our teams were on alert after the lookout circular was issued. He will now be taken to Haryana soon. Naveen was planning to flee to Japan, where his relatives live. A fake passport and tickets for the Nepal route were found with him," said the SP.
According to the police official, Naveen was involved in petty crimes and murder. An illegal pistol was recovered from him in 2023. While hiding in Nepal, he was planning to start a new life in Japan. An officer from the Pundri police station said the arrest came as a relief to locals, as Naveen's gang had spread terror in their areas.
Bakale had several cases registered against him under the Gold Smuggling and IT Act. According to the Bangalore Central Crime Branch, Bakale smuggled gold through the Dubai route in 2025. He was also booked in cyber fraud cases.
Bangalore police confirmed that he was about to flee to Dubai. A police officer said, "Bakale is a big name in the smuggling network. Dubai was a safe haven for him, where he laundered money. Dubai flight tickets and an NOC application were found in his possession."
Karnataka police said that Bakale would deposit some fake gold whenever he went to a bank to deposit gold. In this way, he smuggled more than 50 kg of gold.
The Raxaul border is a busy route between India and Nepal. Thousands of people cross it daily, which criminals exploit. Anand said, "Our team is on 24x7 alert. Details of suspects are checked thoroughly."
According to him, more than 20 absconding criminals were caught at this border last year. The Nepal route is popular for Japan and Dubai because the visa process is easy. Security personnel have stepped up surveillance through biometric and database matching.
In this case, the NOC application triggered the alert. Security experts said that such arrests will deter cross-border crime. The SSB and local police said the number of drones and CCTV cameras will be increased in the future.
