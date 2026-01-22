ETV Bharat / state

Fugitives From Haryana, Karnataka Held On Bihar-Nepal Border While Escaping To Japan, Dubai

East Champaran: Acting on the lookout circular issued by the Union Home Ministry, the immigration department officials arrested two most-wanted criminals who were attempting to flee through the Bihar-Nepal border in Raxaul of East Champaran district.

Both are residents of Karnataka and Haryana, and face serious charges including murder, Arms Act violations, gold smuggling, and IT Act offences. DSP Manish Anand said that the two had come to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from immigration office in Raxaul, where they were arrested after suspicion arose during questioning.

Criminals wanted to flee to Dubai via Nepal

According to the police, Naveen, a resident of Karnal district in Haryana, was planning to escape to Japan via Nepal. Dattatreya Bakale, who is from Bengaluru, was attempting to go to Dubai. Both have several cases pending against them with the state police. Bengaluru police are scheduled to take custody of the accused, while the Haryana police have been informed about the arrest of Naveen, DSP Anand said.

"These two came to obtain NOCs. Their behaviour aroused suspicion, so an immediate investigation was conducted. When we came to know about their plans, both were taken into custody,” Anand added.

During immigration clearance, Dattatreya Bakale's documents were checked, revealing an FIR registered in Bengaluru under the IT Act. Similarly, Naveen has cases registered against him for murder and under the Arms Act. A lookout circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued for their arrest, which kept the immigration team on high alert.

According to police, the incidents of criminals fleeing abroad through the Nepal border are increasing, as countries like Japan and Dubai can be easily reached from here. Immigration officials said that both had fake documents and travel plans, but a tight vigilance prevented them from escaping.

Naveen, who is a resident of Karnal, has cases registered against him for murder, under the Arms Act, and other serious offences at the Pundri police station in Kaithal. According to police records, Naveen murdered a person during a gang war in 2024. After that, he absconded and hid in Nepal.