ETV Bharat / state

Oil Theft Gang Busted In Haryana's Rewari; 2,200 Litres Of Petrol And Thinner Seized

Drums filled with fuel seized during the raid ( ETV Bharat )

Rewari: In a major crackdown on suspected fuel theft and illegal smuggling, the Crime Branch of Rewari police raided a hideout near Khijuri village on National Highway 48 under Dharuhera police station area and seized more than 2,200 litres of petrol and thinner, two modified pickup vehicles and specialised machinery allegedly used for transporting fuel.

The petrol and thinner were stored in 11 drums. Besides, five empty drums were also recovered from the spot. Crime Branch in-charge Sanjay Kumar said his team had been receiving information for several days on oil theft near village Khijuri on the highway. Based on the information, a team was formed and a raid conducted on Saturday. The accused fled the spot, he said. As per a post on X by Rewari Police, the operation was conducted under the supervision of district SP Hemendra Kumar Meena.

Police have seized the recovered material, registered a case, and are searching for the accused. Complaints have been surfacing about illegal oil extraction by colluding with tanker drivers leaving the Karnawas oil depot. It is alleged that oil mafia extract petrol and diesel from the tankers and sell them in Rajasthan where where fuel prices are higher than in Haryana.