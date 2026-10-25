Oil Theft Gang Busted In Haryana's Rewari; 2,200 Litres Of Petrol And Thinner Seized
The Crime Branch also seized two modified pickup vehicles and specialised machinery allegedly used for transporting fuel from the spot.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Rewari: In a major crackdown on suspected fuel theft and illegal smuggling, the Crime Branch of Rewari police raided a hideout near Khijuri village on National Highway 48 under Dharuhera police station area and seized more than 2,200 litres of petrol and thinner, two modified pickup vehicles and specialised machinery allegedly used for transporting fuel.
The petrol and thinner were stored in 11 drums. Besides, five empty drums were also recovered from the spot. Crime Branch in-charge Sanjay Kumar said his team had been receiving information for several days on oil theft near village Khijuri on the highway. Based on the information, a team was formed and a raid conducted on Saturday. The accused fled the spot, he said. As per a post on X by Rewari Police, the operation was conducted under the supervision of district SP Hemendra Kumar Meena.
🚨 रेवाड़ी पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई: अवैध तेल चोरी के नए ठिकाने पर छापेमारी! सीआईए रेवाड़ी ने गांव खीजुरी में एनएच-48 के नजदीक खेतों में बने अवैध तेल चोरी के ठिकाने का पर्दाफाश किया। 👮♂️ एसपी रेवाड़ी श्री हेमेंद्र कुमार मीणा, आईपीएस के कुशल मार्गदर्शन में कार्रवाई। https://t.co/nPWJkfzIev— Rewari Police (@rewaripolice) October 24, 2026
Police have seized the recovered material, registered a case, and are searching for the accused. Complaints have been surfacing about illegal oil extraction by colluding with tanker drivers leaving the Karnawas oil depot. It is alleged that oil mafia extract petrol and diesel from the tankers and sell them in Rajasthan where where fuel prices are higher than in Haryana.
Investigators suspect the accused were exploiting the difference of price of fuel in the two states to make unlawful profits.
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