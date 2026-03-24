Fuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying In Nagpur; Authorities Assure Adequate Supply
Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said fuel stocks were adequate and supply was uninterrupted.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Nagpur: Panic buying was reported across Nagpur and parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday after rumours of a fuel shortage triggered long queues at petrol pumps, officials said. People rushed to refill tanks amid fears of disruption, though authorities clarified there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG.
Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said fuel stocks were adequate and supply was uninterrupted. He urged citizens not to panic or indulge in hoarding. He said that the situation was under control and being closely monitored.
"The stock of petrol is available in sufficient quantity. There is no need for panic buying or hoarding of fuel," Itankar said, adding that the situation is completely under control and necessary measures have already been implemented.
"Do not believe in rumours and remain calm," he said. He also mentioned that while domestic LPG supply remains unaffected, certain restrictions, around 50%, have been imposed on industrial usage.
The administration warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation or creating disruptions. "Fuel supply is adequate, and there is no reason to crowd petrol pumps," Itankar said.
Reiterating that there is no cause for concern, he assured that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule are reviewing the situation at the highest level.
Citizens have been advised to purchase only as much fuel as required and avoid panic. "There is no situation that warrants fear or panic. People should cooperate with the administration," Itankar said.
To manage the situation effectively, a district-level committee has been constituted. Regular reviews are being conducted, and all essential services are being monitored closely, officials said.
The administration also said that anyone found spreading false rumours or obstructing essential services will face strict action with police assistance.
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