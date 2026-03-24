ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Shortage Rumours Trigger Panic Buying In Nagpur; Authorities Assure Adequate Supply

Nagpur: Panic buying was reported across Nagpur and parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday after rumours of a fuel shortage triggered long queues at petrol pumps, officials said. People rushed to refill tanks amid fears of disruption, though authorities clarified there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG.

Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said fuel stocks were adequate and supply was uninterrupted. He urged citizens not to panic or indulge in hoarding. He said that the situation was under control and being closely monitored.

"The stock of petrol is available in sufficient quantity. There is no need for panic buying or hoarding of fuel," Itankar said, adding that the situation is completely under control and necessary measures have already been implemented.

"Do not believe in rumours and remain calm," he said. He also mentioned that while domestic LPG supply remains unaffected, certain restrictions, around 50%, have been imposed on industrial usage.

The administration warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation or creating disruptions. "Fuel supply is adequate, and there is no reason to crowd petrol pumps," Itankar said.