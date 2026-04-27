Fuel Shortage Continues To Torment Motorists In Andhra Pradesh
Fuel station owners have imposed restrictions on sales. The situation is such that fuel is being sold amid police security at some places.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Amaravati: Long queues of vehicles were seen at fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.
As the state faces a shortage of petrol and diesel, fuel station owners have imposed restrictions on sales. The situation is such that fuel is being sold amid police security at some places.
In Krishna and NTR districts, 80 per cent of petrol stations have already reached the closure stage causing panic among motorists. Long queues can be seen at petrol stations in Vijayawada Autonagar, BRTS Road, MG Road, Besant Road and One Town areas. Diesel was sold at fuel stations in Penamalur under the supervision of police and revenue officials. Similarly, petrol is available at only one or two fuel station in Thiruvur of NTR district.
In Mangalagiri, a few fuel stations display 'no stock' boards. Petrol and diesel were available at the only fuel station at the old bus stand where it was sold amidst tight police security. Similar situation prevails in Sattenapalli, Vemuru, Chirala and Parchur.
In Markapuram, shortage of diesel has hit motorists hard even as some fuel stations in Yerragondapalem have closed.
Diesel shortage has reached its peak in West Godavari district where paddy harvester owners and aqua farmers can be seen desperately to source fuel. Diesel shortage in Akividu has hit fish farmers who can be seen queuing up at fuel stations holding cans.
According to reports, a bus carrying migrant workers from West Bengal to Kerala came to a stop on National Highway No. 16 on the outskirts of Nallajarla in East Godavari district as it ran out of diesel. There were 47 passengers in the bus when it ran out of diesel by the time it reached Nallajarla. This left the migrant workers stranded for around two hours.
Petrol and diesel shortage has also hit the port city of Visakhapatnam where many petrol stations at major intersections have put up 'no stock' boards. The situation is similar in Payakaraopet in Anakapalle district. The situation has become alarming as several petrol stations in Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district too have put up 'no stock' boards. Petrol and diesel were sold at only one station in the city.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had on Sunday directed District Collectors to immediately implement an action plan to address the shortage of petrol and diesel. Responding to reports of closure of petrol pumps across the state caused by shortages in petrol and diesel supply due to panic buying, the Chief Minister asked Collectors to immediately implement an action plan to address the issue and to immediately submit a report on the measures taken by various departments in resolving the problem.
The Chief Minister held a teleconference with Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad and senior officials to assess the situation. Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of the total 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, nearly 421 petrol pumps had been shut.
Also Read
Acute Fuel Shortage Hits Andhra Pradesh; Lorry Runs Out Of Diesel On NH-16