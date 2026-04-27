ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Shortage Continues To Torment Motorists In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Long queues of vehicles were seen at fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

As the state faces a shortage of petrol and diesel, fuel station owners have imposed restrictions on sales. The situation is such that fuel is being sold amid police security at some places.

In Krishna and NTR districts, 80 per cent of petrol stations have already reached the closure stage causing panic among motorists. Long queues can be seen at petrol stations in Vijayawada Autonagar, BRTS Road, MG Road, Besant Road and One Town areas. Diesel was sold at fuel stations in Penamalur under the supervision of police and revenue officials. Similarly, petrol is available at only one or two fuel station in Thiruvur of NTR district.

In Mangalagiri, a few fuel stations display 'no stock' boards. Petrol and diesel were available at the only fuel station at the old bus stand where it was sold amidst tight police security. Similar situation prevails in Sattenapalli, Vemuru, Chirala and Parchur.

In Markapuram, shortage of diesel has hit motorists hard even as some fuel stations in Yerragondapalem have closed.