ETV Bharat / state

Fuel-Powered Boats Restricted On Dal Lake; Jammu Kashmir HC Says, 'Solar, Electric Boats Could Be A Solution'

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has prohibited the operation of fuel-powered motorboats, including motorised shikaras and Jet Skis, on Dal Lake until further orders, citing the need to protect the lake’s ecosystem while balancing tourism activities and pollution control.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri directed the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), the Tourism Department and the police to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The court warned that any motorised boat found operating in violation of its directions would be treated as contempt of court. It also directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to prepare a comprehensive policy on motorised boats, taking expert advice to minimise pollution and maintain a balance between tourism and environmental protection.

The order was passed on October 14 in a writ petition, filed by Mohammad Rafiq Mir and others against the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and other respondents. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 30. The petition arose from concerns over the process for granting and renewing licences for motorboats operating on Dal Lake.

Counsel for the petitioners, senior advocate BA Bashir and advocate Falak Bashir, submitted that the system for permitting motorboats lacked clear criteria and transparency. According to the order, the petitioners told the court that tourism authorities had previously granted such licences, but the responsibility was now said to rest with the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

They argued that the absence of publicly available criteria was affecting people associated with the motorboat industry on Dal Lake. They also raised concerns about the fairness and credibility of the licensing authorities, the impact of motorised vessels on pollution and the number of boats that should be permitted to operate on the lake, including Jet Skis.

The petitioners sought a writ of mandamus directing the Deputy Director of Tourism Registration to respond immediately to a letter dated September 19, 2025, from the RTO Kashmir, so that the renewal process would not be delayed. The court recorded that the petitioners had emphasised the need for a uniform and environmentally responsible regulatory framework.

The order states that they "fairly submit that whatever the criteria, it needs to be uniform, transparent, and environmental." They also acknowledged the potential environmental damage caused by motorised watercraft, submitting that "the Jet Skis, motorboats, or anything motorable which is in the lake is likely to damage the ecosystem of the lake."

The petitioners urged the authorities to adopt a regulated and protective approach. Senior additional advocate general Mohsin S. Qadri appeared for the respondents and submitted that he had taken instructions from the concerned authorities, including the LCMA, the RTO and the Tourism Department.

Qadri told the court that auctions for motorboats had taken place and that certain people had been permitted to operate them for tourism purposes. He also submitted that tourism licences had not been reviewed at any point.

The administration acknowledged that pollution in Dal Lake remained a significant concern and said it intended to address the problem while preserving the lake’s importance for tourism.

Qadri submitted that the authorities wished to “meet head-on” the issue of pollution and maintain the lake’s sanctity while balancing tourism activities with cleanliness. He also highlighted the lake’s historical and cultural significance to Jammu and Kashmir.