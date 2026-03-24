ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Panic In Hyderabad's Old City; Govt Says No Shortage, Urges Public Not To Believe Rumours

Hyderabad: Several petrol pumps in parts of Old City in Telangana’s Hyderabad displayed “no petrol” signs and remained closed, triggering panic among commuters, even as the Telangana government clarified that there is no shortage of fuel in the state.

Long queues of autorickshaws were seen at fuel and gas filling stations, with drivers waiting for hours amid uncertainty over availability. In many areas, including Bahadurpura, Mir Alam, Hassan Nagar, Champapet and Santosh Nagar, petrol stations reported temporary stock issues.

Some outlets displayed notices stating petrol was unavailable while diesel was being supplied, while in several places people were seen purchasing fuel in cans amid rumours of a shortage.

Sources said that auto drivers had been waiting for several hours for fuel, while operators of gas filling centres said they were unsure about the arrival of fresh stock.

However, the Civil Supplies Department of the Government of Telangana said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas - LPG anywhere in the state of Telangana. The fuel supply mechanism from all oil refineries to local depots is fully and properly functioning. Sufficient fuel reserves are available to meet the daily needs of the people in all districts, the department said.