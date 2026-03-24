Fuel Panic In Hyderabad's Old City; Govt Says No Shortage, Urges Public Not To Believe Rumours
Panic buying triggered long queues and temporary closures at fuel stations despite sufficient supply, officials said.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several petrol pumps in parts of Old City in Telangana’s Hyderabad displayed “no petrol” signs and remained closed, triggering panic among commuters, even as the Telangana government clarified that there is no shortage of fuel in the state.
Long queues of autorickshaws were seen at fuel and gas filling stations, with drivers waiting for hours amid uncertainty over availability. In many areas, including Bahadurpura, Mir Alam, Hassan Nagar, Champapet and Santosh Nagar, petrol stations reported temporary stock issues.
Some outlets displayed notices stating petrol was unavailable while diesel was being supplied, while in several places people were seen purchasing fuel in cans amid rumours of a shortage.
Sources said that auto drivers had been waiting for several hours for fuel, while operators of gas filling centres said they were unsure about the arrival of fresh stock.
However, the Civil Supplies Department of the Government of Telangana said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas - LPG anywhere in the state of Telangana. The fuel supply mechanism from all oil refineries to local depots is fully and properly functioning. Sufficient fuel reserves are available to meet the daily needs of the people in all districts, the department said.
The Civil Supplies Department has clarified that the main reason for the long queues and temporary "no stock" signs appearing at some petrol pumps is that people are panicking due to false rumours and rushing to buy fuel suddenly.
The department said that local dealers have faced minor temporary problems due to some changes made by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the advance payment policies and that this is just an internal administrative matter and not a shortage in supply.
To rectify this situation and ensure equal access to fuel for all, the central and state governments, petroleum companies and the police department are constantly monitoring petrol pumps. It has been warned that strict action will be taken against those who store fuel illegally, black market it or divert gas cylinders used for domestic purposes for commercial purposes.
The government has requested people to remain calm and not buy fuel unnecessarily out of panic. The department officials urged people to believe only official government announcements and not to believe false rumours on social media. “If you have any doubts or want to complain about irregularities, people can contact the Civil Supplies Department's toll-free helpline number 1967”, the officials said.
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