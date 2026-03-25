Fuel Demand Doubles In Hyderabad, Police Commissioner Says No Shortage
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar stated that there is 60 days' worth of fuel and urged people not to panic.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Demand for fuel surged dramatically in Hyderabad this week, with a panic setting in over fuel shortage. According to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, 3,024 kilolitres of fuel were sold in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 22), and on Monday (March 23), 6,400 kilolitres of fuel were sold in the city.
Sajjanar stated that the sales increased to this level because of panic, stating, "due to people suddenly coming to petrol pumps to fill up their vehicles, there has been a sudden increase in demand and temporary no-stock boards are being seen in some places", asking people not to consider this as a shortage.
He also added that strict action will be taken if petrol or diesel is sold in bottles or cans, apart from warning action against those who spread false news and create panic.
పుకార్లు నమ్మొద్దు.. ఇంధన కొరత లేదు— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) March 25, 2026
60 రోజులకు సరిపడా నిల్వలు ఉన్నాయి
అనవసరంగా ఫుల్ ట్యాంకులు చేయించవద్దు
నిబంధనలు ఉల్లంఘిస్తే కఠిన చర్యలు తప్పవు
హైదరాబాద్ సీపీ వీసీ సజ్జనర్
నగరంలో ఇంధన కొరత ఉందంటూ జరుగుతున్న తప్పుడు ప్రచారాన్ని నమ్మవద్దని హైదరాబాద్ పోలీస్ కమిషనర్ శ్రీ వీసీ… pic.twitter.com/vlPs1gtIZj
Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana, speaking along with Sajjanar, stated that they are in constant contact with oil companies and civil supply officials, and informed that a special control room has also been set up for the convenience of the people. "Currently, fuel supply is going smoothly in 186 fuel stations in Hyderabad district, and people are requested not to increase the crowd at the stations out of unnecessary anxiety," she stated, adding, "All precautions have been taken to ensure that essential services are not disrupted and the machinery at the field level is alert."
She appealed to the people to observe the facts and cooperate.
Sajjanar also urged people not to believe in rumours and not to rush to fill fuel unnecessarily, stating that 'there are enough reserves for 60 days'.