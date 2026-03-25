ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Demand Doubles In Hyderabad, Police Commissioner Says No Shortage

People queue up at a petrol bunk in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Demand for fuel surged dramatically in Hyderabad this week, with a panic setting in over fuel shortage. According to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, 3,024 kilolitres of fuel were sold in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 22), and on Monday (March 23), 6,400 kilolitres of fuel were sold in the city.

Sajjanar stated that the sales increased to this level because of panic, stating, "due to people suddenly coming to petrol pumps to fill up their vehicles, there has been a sudden increase in demand and temporary no-stock boards are being seen in some places", asking people not to consider this as a shortage.

He also added that strict action will be taken if petrol or diesel is sold in bottles or cans, apart from warning action against those who spread false news and create panic.