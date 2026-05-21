ETV Bharat / state

Fuel Crisis In Gujarat Hits Transport, Trade & Agriculture

Farmers alleged that despite waiting for 24 hours at fuel pumps, their turns didn't come. ( IANS )

Ahmedabad: The scarcity of petrol and diesel across fuel stations in Gujarat has severely impacted transport, trade, commerce and agriculture alike.

Many private bus operators were forced to curtail their routes. Mukesh Dave, executive president of All Gujarat Truck Transport Association, said fuel pumps in several areas of North Gujarat are on the verge of shutting down.

"Despite maintaining the minimum stock levels mandated by regulations, a very small amount of fuel is available for sale. This is compelling pump operators to inform customers that they are out of stock," he added.

Dave said beyond North Gujarat, petrol pumps in numerous areas of Kutch and Saurashtra — including Junagadh, Dhoraji, and Porbandar — have also run dry. "A memorandum on this issue was submitted to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister two days ago. If this problem is not resolved soon, it will have a severe impact on the movement of goods and the entire supply chain.

Meanwhile, private bus services have borne the brunt of the fuel shortage. Meghraj Patel, president of the Private Bus Association, said many travel operators are being forced to cut down on their routes due to the shortage of diesel. "Approximately 30% of private bus services have been affected, and over 250 routes have been suspended with immediate effect," he added.

Transporters and bus operators have demanded immediate government intervention to prevent the situation from snowballing into a major crisis.