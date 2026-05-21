Fuel Crisis In Gujarat Hits Transport, Trade & Agriculture
Agricultural activities have come to a standstill in several villages of Sabarkantha, as farmers are unable to procure adequate supplies of diesel for their tractors.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The scarcity of petrol and diesel across fuel stations in Gujarat has severely impacted transport, trade, commerce and agriculture alike.
Many private bus operators were forced to curtail their routes. Mukesh Dave, executive president of All Gujarat Truck Transport Association, said fuel pumps in several areas of North Gujarat are on the verge of shutting down.
"Despite maintaining the minimum stock levels mandated by regulations, a very small amount of fuel is available for sale. This is compelling pump operators to inform customers that they are out of stock," he added.
Dave said beyond North Gujarat, petrol pumps in numerous areas of Kutch and Saurashtra — including Junagadh, Dhoraji, and Porbandar — have also run dry. "A memorandum on this issue was submitted to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister two days ago. If this problem is not resolved soon, it will have a severe impact on the movement of goods and the entire supply chain.
Meanwhile, private bus services have borne the brunt of the fuel shortage. Meghraj Patel, president of the Private Bus Association, said many travel operators are being forced to cut down on their routes due to the shortage of diesel. "Approximately 30% of private bus services have been affected, and over 250 routes have been suspended with immediate effect," he added.
Transporters and bus operators have demanded immediate government intervention to prevent the situation from snowballing into a major crisis.
Agricultural activities have come to a standstill in several villages of Sabarkantha, as farmers are unable to procure adequate supplies of diesel for their tractors. When they are busy preparing their fields ahead of the monsoon, the scarcity of diesel has become a major impediment.
Farmers allege that petrol pumps are limiting the purchase to only five litres or a maximum value of Rs 1,000. "Large quantities of diesel are being supplied to dumpers and heavy trucks associated with mining operations," said a farmer.
They fear that if diesel is not made available promptly, sowing operations will be delayed, which will have an adverse impact on crop yields. Farmers demand that a separate quota for agricultural diesel be created, supplies to rural areas be augmented, and the government must take immediate measures to address this issue.
"We have been standing in line at the petrol pump near the Wadhwan Gebanshapir Circle since Wednesday afternoon, yet our turn has still not come, even after 24 hours. Since diesel is now being filled directly into the tractors, we had no choice but to bring our tractors here. Without diesel, our farming operations have come to a complete standstill," Suresh Parmar, a cotton farmer from Surendranagar, rued.
Another farmer advised political leaders to utilise government buses or avail public transport, given the prevailing fuel shortage.
"Leaders advise us to use government buses and save diesel, yet the Prime Minister himself remains busy with foreign tours. We, the farmers, sit in queues under the scorching sun. It is imperative that the government immediately make an adequate stock of diesel available, else inflation will spiral out of control as the transportation system grinds to a halt," Viha Rabari said.
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