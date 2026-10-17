ETV Bharat / state

FSSAI Grants Prosecution Sanction Against Surya Food For Use Of Cattle-Feed Bran In Biscuits

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has granted sanction for initiating prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd over the alleged use of bran meant for cattle feed as a raw material in the manufacturing of Priya gold biscuits.

According to observations shared by FSSAI, an inspection of the company’s premises was conducted following a consumer complaint. During the inspection, officials detected serious deficiencies relating to food safety and hygiene, including the use of cattle-feed bran in biscuit manufacturing as a source of fiber.

Inspectors found that the material was being used as a raw ingredient in the production of Priyagold biscuits. The gunny bags containing the bran were also marked to indicate that the material was intended for cattle feed, according to the authority’s findings.

The disclosure has brought the “sourcing, storage and verification of raw materials used in processed food manufacturing into focus”, particularly the need for food business operators to ensure that ingredients entering production meet applicable food safety requirements.

Apart from the use of cattle-feed bran, the inspection identified several other shortcomings at the manufacturing facility. These included deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, and maintenance of the premises.

Officials also flagged concerns regarding the handling of intermediate formulations and violations extending beyond the selection of raw materials to broader aspects of manufacturing and hygiene management.

Proper segregation and storage of ingredients are essential to prevent contamination and ensure that materials intended for animal feed do not enter the human food production chain.