FSL Verification Of Salman Khan’s Signatures Stayed By State Commission

Jaipur: The State Consumer Commission has stayed an order issued by the Kota District Consumer Commission on December 26 in a case related to alleged misleading advertisements of Rajshree Pan Masala.

The district commission had directed a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination to verify the authenticity of Salman Khan’s signatures on the reply and power of attorney submitted in the case. The State Commission has also issued notice to the complainant and transferred the matter to its Kota circuit bench. The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala.

In the revision petition, advocate Devesh Sharma informed the commission that Indramohan Singh had filed a complaint before the Kota District Consumer Commission, alleging that Salman Khan appeared in a misleading advertisement for Rajshree Pan Masala. Salman Khan had submitted his reply and power of attorney in the proceedings, which the complainant challenged, claiming the signatures on the documents were not genuine.