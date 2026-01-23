FSL Verification Of Salman Khan’s Signatures Stayed By State Commission
State Consumer Commission stays Kota forum’s FSL probe order on Salman Khan’s signatures and transfers the consumer complaint to its Kota circuit bench.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
Jaipur: The State Consumer Commission has stayed an order issued by the Kota District Consumer Commission on December 26 in a case related to alleged misleading advertisements of Rajshree Pan Masala.
The district commission had directed a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination to verify the authenticity of Salman Khan’s signatures on the reply and power of attorney submitted in the case. The State Commission has also issued notice to the complainant and transferred the matter to its Kota circuit bench. The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala.
In the revision petition, advocate Devesh Sharma informed the commission that Indramohan Singh had filed a complaint before the Kota District Consumer Commission, alleging that Salman Khan appeared in a misleading advertisement for Rajshree Pan Masala. Salman Khan had submitted his reply and power of attorney in the proceedings, which the complainant challenged, claiming the signatures on the documents were not genuine.
The revision petitioner argued that objections had already been filed to the complaint. However, instead of deciding on those objections, the district commission ordered an FSL examination of the signatures.
The petition further stated that Salman Khan was endorsing cardamom, not pan masala. It was also pointed out that the complainant had filed a similar complaint against the Vimal brand for advertising cardamom, which was later withdrawn. Despite pending objections, the district commission proceeded with the signature verification, which the petitioner termed unnecessary.
The revision petition added that, to avoid prolonged litigation, an agreement had been reached between the revision petitioner and Salman Khan, making the petitioner an affected party by the district commission’s order. On these grounds, the petitioner sought the setting aside of the district commission’s order.