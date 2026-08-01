ETV Bharat / state

'Frustration Of Today's Environment Has Led Youth To Come Out On Streets And PM Modi Needs To Address Them': Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday showed a mirror to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students and understand their issues.

Addressing the members of the party's students wing on its foundation day, Raj agreed with the sentiments shared by the PM in a video he released on Friday night.

However, Raj urged PM Modi to give the same advice to his partymen and the IT cell that selectively trolls the critics of the PM and their party.

"I agree. It is wrong; such a sort of crass language should not be used against any person. However, I want to tell the PM: give this advice to the people from your party. From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, from Indira Gandhi to even some of us leaders, the kind of harsh language and speech your troll teams have used, it needs to be stopped first," Thackeray said.

"There are many artistes from Maharashtra, who are scared to write or say anything for the kind of abuses we face. I am confident these are all his people. I wish the PM tells them too, to stop this trolling," he said.

Raj added that this practice of targeting critics has come into effect only since 2014, since the time the BJP government was elected at the Centre.

"This precedent has started in these last 12 years. The Gen Z have got inspired by these same troll teams which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created, going after various people. I agree, it definitely is wrong to abuse his mother. But I request the PM to understand, others too have mothers. You need to tell this to the leaders from your own party. You too should not cross limits," said Raj.

Raj further demanded accountability for those who ordered a lathi charge against the protesting students.

"Who will ask for forgiveness for all that your party people have done in these last 12 years? When will those who issued orders to hit the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, whose heads were broken, and to use lathis on them ask for forgiveness? Who will ask for forgiveness from those parents whose children died taking their own lives after the NEET paper was leaked?" questioned Raj.

Raj said a number of institutions still lack basic amenities like toilets and drinking water.