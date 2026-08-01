'Frustration Of Today's Environment Has Led Youth To Come Out On Streets And PM Modi Needs To Address Them': Raj Thackeray
Raj also revealed that huge sums of money have been siphoned from the famous Siddhivinayak Temple of Mumbai.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday showed a mirror to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students and understand their issues.
Addressing the members of the party's students wing on its foundation day, Raj agreed with the sentiments shared by the PM in a video he released on Friday night.
However, Raj urged PM Modi to give the same advice to his partymen and the IT cell that selectively trolls the critics of the PM and their party.
"I agree. It is wrong; such a sort of crass language should not be used against any person. However, I want to tell the PM: give this advice to the people from your party. From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, from Indira Gandhi to even some of us leaders, the kind of harsh language and speech your troll teams have used, it needs to be stopped first," Thackeray said.
"There are many artistes from Maharashtra, who are scared to write or say anything for the kind of abuses we face. I am confident these are all his people. I wish the PM tells them too, to stop this trolling," he said.
Raj added that this practice of targeting critics has come into effect only since 2014, since the time the BJP government was elected at the Centre.
"This precedent has started in these last 12 years. The Gen Z have got inspired by these same troll teams which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) created, going after various people. I agree, it definitely is wrong to abuse his mother. But I request the PM to understand, others too have mothers. You need to tell this to the leaders from your own party. You too should not cross limits," said Raj.
Raj further demanded accountability for those who ordered a lathi charge against the protesting students.
"Who will ask for forgiveness for all that your party people have done in these last 12 years? When will those who issued orders to hit the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, whose heads were broken, and to use lathis on them ask for forgiveness? Who will ask for forgiveness from those parents whose children died taking their own lives after the NEET paper was leaked?" questioned Raj.
Raj said a number of institutions still lack basic amenities like toilets and drinking water.
"One lakh institutions do not have lavatories for girls. 15,000 schools do not have drinking water facilities. In 2004, 8 lakh vacancies for teachers; in 2026, this has increased to 10 lakh," said Raj.
He said during the Congress government, expenditure on education was 3.2 per cent, and in 2026, this has been reduced to 2.3 per cent.
He said, instead of questioning the decision of many Indian parents to send their children to foreign Universities and colleges, the government needs to make the environment in the country more open and less stifling.
"In 2014, three lakh Indian students went abroad to study, while in 2026, the number has gone up to 9.10 lakh students. Why are so many Indian students going abroad to study? We can get good education here and also jobs. What is lacking is the overall satisfaction of a conducive environment," he said.
Raj said the parents who sent their children to study abroad in 2014 spent 79.5 crore. "Today this expenditure has increased to Rs 5,85,000 crores," he quipped.
Raj said he disagreed with PM Modi that the youth in India are being misled. He said, instead, the PM needs to reflect on what wrong the government has done.
Raj also cautioned the government from turning today's youth into non-believers and atheists. He said the news of thefts from temples is definitely going to turn today's Gen Z from believing in gods.
Raj read out a letter written by trustees of Siddivinayak to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asking for an inquiry against senior officials of the renowned temple of Mumbai for siphoning donations and offerings made by devotees.
"In the last one and a half years, every Wednesday, collection of under Rs 50 lakh was counted. Since the last three weeks, we have been able to show a record of Rs 1.50 crore in offerings. We urge you to hold an inquiry as we suspect there are some senior officials of this temple involved in this crime," Raj said, quoting the letter.
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