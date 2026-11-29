ETV Bharat / state

Fruit Production In Nainital Destabilized By Climate Change, Finds Study

Dehradun: Changing climatic conditions in Nainital have destabilised fruit production in the area, posing a serious challenge to the rural economy and farmers' livelihoods. A recent study by researchers at Kumaon University found that between 1990 and 2025, temperatures in the foothills of Nainital district increased by approximately 0.34 degrees Celsius every 10 years.

The study has found that rapid climate change in three different high-altitude regions of the district over the last 35 years has impacted production of apples, plums, mangoes, peaches, pears and plums. The study ‘Impact of altitudinal climate variability on fruit productivity in the Kumaun Himalayas’ by researchers Divya Shivani and PC Chanyal has been published in ‘Discover Earth Observations’ on November 18. The researchers divided Nainital district into three altitude-based agro-climatic zones of foothills below 600 meters, the mid-mountainous zone between 600 meters and 1,200 meters and the mountainous zone above 1,200 meters.

The study used ERA5-Land climate data from 1990 to 2025. The fruit yield data spanned 21 years, from 2003 to 2023. The researchers examined temperature, rainfall, surface heat flux and solar radiation to find that temperature, humidity and rainfall vary significantly with altitude, and the same crop cannot grow equally well at all altitudes.

Divya told ETV Bharat that the study offers some recommendations, including adopting varieties with lower cold requirements, increasing moisture conservation techniques and providing supplemental irrigation. Strengthening weather monitoring at the local level is also recommended to help farmers make timely decisions.

"Climate change isn't just a problem of the future for Himalayan agriculture. It’s already impacting yields and farmers' incomes. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and lack of moisture are making fruit production increasingly challenging. Therefore, in the future, local farmers, the Horticulture Department and research institutions will need to develop plans based on climate-resilient crops, improved irrigation, soil conservation, and local weather monitoring. Only then will the fruit production system be sustainable over the long term," she added.

Foothills experiencing most warming

The study's most worrying conclusion is that the foothills are experiencing the highest rate of warming, with temperatures rising at a rate of 0.34 degrees Celsius every 10 years. This is directly impacting traditional fruit-producing areas. According to the researchers, rising temperatures could reduce the number of winter chilling hours that are crucial for fruits like apples, pears and peaches. Fruit tree buds require winter chills between 0 and 7 degrees Celsius to properly bloom and fruit set. If this chill is lower, bud development can be irregular, flowers may not bloom properly, and fruit set may decrease.

Nainital district covers approximately 4,251 sq km and has a topography ranging from the plains to the high mountainous regions. This diversity results in different fruits being grown at different altitudes. Fruits like mangoes and oranges are grown below 600 meters; stone fruits like peaches, plums, and pears are grown between 600 and 1,200 meters, while apples and apricots are grown above 1,200 meters.

The study found an average temperature difference of 2.58 degrees Celsius between the foothills and mid-mountain regions and 2.28 degrees between the mid-mountain and mountain regions. Rainfall also varied with altitude. The mid-mountain region received 50.80 mm more rainfall than the foothills. The mountain region received 97.30 mm more rainfall than the foothills.