Frost Leads To Increasing Road Fatalities In Hilly Areas Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The severe winter has led to the formation of thick layers of frost in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, affecting vehicular traffic and increasing the number of fatalities. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) data, 11 people have lost their lives in various road mishaps in the Himalayan state, while 20 were left injured so far this season.

In the mornings, a thin white layer of frost has begun to form on many roads. While snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal and Kumaon regions has been lower than expected this season, the frost covering most roads cannot be ignored, as evidenced by the number of accidents in previous years.

Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal said frost is not actually ice that freezes on the soil, road, or any surface. Rather, it is the atmospheric moisture that condenses with the drop in temperature at night. When the sky is clear and the surface temperature drops rapidly at night, the atmospheric moisture condenses to form a layer of frost.

Thapliyal cautioned that everyone should keep in mind that frost doesn't only form on the mountains but also plains. Frost often forms on roads in places where there is less sunlight, such as the places under trees, on winding roads, bridges, or in valleys, making them slippery and dangerous. It is observed in many places that when water from the mountains flows onto the road, it also takes the form of a thin layer of ice at night, he added.