From YouTuber To Vegetable Vendor, New Faces Emerge In Telangana Panchayat Polls
From inspiring grassroots victories to disturbing incidents after poll losses, Telangana’s gram panchayat elections reflected democracy’s many contrasts.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first phase of Telangana’s gram panchayat elections has produced a mix of inspiring victories and disturbing incidents across districts, reflecting both grassroots aspirations and electoral pressures. Several first-time winners from modest backgrounds also made headlines.
From YouTube To Panchayat: Rangayapalli Elects Woman Sarpanch
In Hanumakonda district, Mandal Rajitha from Rangayapalli village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal was elected Sarpanch, becoming the first woman from the village to hold the post. Rajitha, who gained popularity through short films on social media and has nearly three lakh followers on Instagram, won as an independent candidate by 37 votes after the seat was reserved for a BC woman. Her husband, Mahesh, had earlier contested the post but lost narrowly.
Election Loss Followed By Tragic Death In Nalgonda
In a tragic incident from Nalgonda district, a defeated Sarpanch candidate died following the election results. Chennagouni Katamraju Goud (49) of Kishtapuram village in Munugodu mandal, who contested with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) support, reportedly spent several lakhs of rupees on the campaign, including borrowed money. Deeply distressed after his defeat, he collapsed with chest pain on Sunday and later died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. The incident has shaken the village, with residents voluntarily collecting money, reportedly up to Rs 3 lakh, to support his family.
Grassroots Victory: Vegetable Vendor Elected Village Sarpanch
In Karimnagar district, Poothari Raju of Molangoor village in Shankarapatnam mandal, who earns a living by selling vegetables from an autorickshaw and runs a small chicken shop, was elected Sarpanch. Contesting with BRS support after the seat was reserved for the Backward Class (BC) General category, he won by a margin of 53 votes, turning his long-standing aspiration into reality.
Poll Loss Triggers Road Blockade By Defeated Sarpanch Candidate
In contrast, an incident from Jogulamba Gadwal district has raised concerns about post-poll conduct. In Dharur mandal, a defeated Sarpanch candidate allegedly blocked the road to agricultural fields after losing. He accused members of his own community of voting against him. Farmers and villagers complained to the police, who are investigating the case.
A Former ASHA Worker Elected Sarpanch
In Siddipet district, Rajagari Renuka, a former ASHA worker from Vadepalli village in Raipol mandal, was elected Sarpanch after resigning from her job. Contesting as a BJP-supported candidate in a seat reserved for BC women, Renuka secured 885 votes, defeating her nearest rival by a wide margin. She said her experience as a health worker helped her understand people’s problems at the grassroots level.
Waterman’s Daughter-In-Law Wins By 250 votes
In Bonakolluru village of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district, Kalpana, the daughter-in-law of Chikkudu Balayya, village panchayat waterman, has won the Sarpanch election. Balayya has been working as a waterman in the village for 35 years. In the panchayat elections, the Sarpanch position here was reserved for a BC woman. Chikkudu Kalpana contested with the Congress party's support. In the results announced on Sunday, she won with a majority of 250 votes against the candidate supported by the BRS.
Former Army Man Elected Sarpanch
Villagers elected a former soldier as their Sarpanch in the second phase of the panchayat elections. Bairapogu Venkataswamy, from Badugadinne village in Kodair mandal of Nagarkurnool district, won the election with a margin of 17 votes, contesting with the Congress party's support. Out of 601 voters, 553 cast their votes. Venkataswamy secured 277 votes, while his nearest rival received 260.
Venkataswamy served in the Indian Army from 1990 to 2016 and retired as an ACP Naik Subedar. In the 2019 panchayat elections, when the seat was reserved for an SC woman, he fielded his wife Chennamma, who lost by just one vote. This time, with the seat reserved for SC General, he contested himself and won the villagers’ mandate.
Also Read: