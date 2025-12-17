ETV Bharat / state

From YouTuber To Vegetable Vendor, New Faces Emerge In Telangana Panchayat Polls

Hyderabad: The first phase of Telangana’s gram panchayat elections has produced a mix of inspiring victories and disturbing incidents across districts, reflecting both grassroots aspirations and electoral pressures. Several first-time winners from modest backgrounds also made headlines.

From YouTube To Panchayat: Rangayapalli Elects Woman Sarpanch

In Hanumakonda district, Mandal Rajitha from Rangayapalli village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal was elected Sarpanch, becoming the first woman from the village to hold the post. Rajitha, who gained popularity through short films on social media and has nearly three lakh followers on Instagram, won as an independent candidate by 37 votes after the seat was reserved for a BC woman. Her husband, Mahesh, had earlier contested the post but lost narrowly.

Election Loss Followed By Tragic Death In Nalgonda

In a tragic incident from Nalgonda district, a defeated Sarpanch candidate died following the election results. Chennagouni Katamraju Goud (49) of Kishtapuram village in Munugodu mandal, who contested with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) support, reportedly spent several lakhs of rupees on the campaign, including borrowed money. Deeply distressed after his defeat, he collapsed with chest pain on Sunday and later died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. The incident has shaken the village, with residents voluntarily collecting money, reportedly up to Rs 3 lakh, to support his family.

Grassroots Victory: Vegetable Vendor Elected Village Sarpanch

In Karimnagar district, Poothari Raju of Molangoor village in Shankarapatnam mandal, who earns a living by selling vegetables from an autorickshaw and runs a small chicken shop, was elected Sarpanch. Contesting with BRS support after the seat was reserved for the Backward Class (BC) General category, he won by a margin of 53 votes, turning his long-standing aspiration into reality.

Poll Loss Triggers Road Blockade By Defeated Sarpanch Candidate