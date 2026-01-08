ETV Bharat / state

From Waste To Worth: Mangaluru Researchers Turn Fish Skin Into Eco-Friendly Leather

With strong fish production in recent years, the Dakshina Kannada district is well known for its fishing industry. ( IANS )

Mangaluru: Fish is no longer seen only as food, as researchers at the Mangaluru Fisheries College have demonstrated that even fish waste, particularly fish skin that is usually discarded, has significant economic value.

A special study by the college has successfully developed a method to produce high-quality leather from fish skin, showing that skin from several fish species can be converted into durable, value-added leather products, opening new possibilities for sustainable industry and income generation.

The research was led by B Manja Naik, professor and head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology at the college. A team of eight researchers worked continuously on the project for nearly five years, and their efforts have now received international recognition, with the research paper accepted for publication in the prestigious Springer Nature journal.

Suitable for Leather Production

As part of the study, researchers examined the skins of about 10 to 15 fish species. Among them, the skins of Malabar grouper, cobia, catfish, melegu and cynic grouper were found to be especially suitable for leather production. These fish skins are relatively thick and strong, making them ideal for converting into durable leather and other value-added products. Researchers observed that these species grow large, and while the flesh is consumed, the skin is often treated as waste. Their findings show that this discarded skin has high potential for commercial use.

Environment-Friendly Alternative