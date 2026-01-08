From Waste To Worth: Mangaluru Researchers Turn Fish Skin Into Eco-Friendly Leather
The team of Mangaluru Fisheries College found skins of Malabar grouper, cobia, catfish, melegu and cynic grouper to be particularly suitable for eco-friendly leather production.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Mangaluru: Fish is no longer seen only as food, as researchers at the Mangaluru Fisheries College have demonstrated that even fish waste, particularly fish skin that is usually discarded, has significant economic value.
A special study by the college has successfully developed a method to produce high-quality leather from fish skin, showing that skin from several fish species can be converted into durable, value-added leather products, opening new possibilities for sustainable industry and income generation.
The research was led by B Manja Naik, professor and head of the Department of Fish Processing Technology at the college. A team of eight researchers worked continuously on the project for nearly five years, and their efforts have now received international recognition, with the research paper accepted for publication in the prestigious Springer Nature journal.
Suitable for Leather Production
As part of the study, researchers examined the skins of about 10 to 15 fish species. Among them, the skins of Malabar grouper, cobia, catfish, melegu and cynic grouper were found to be especially suitable for leather production. These fish skins are relatively thick and strong, making them ideal for converting into durable leather and other value-added products. Researchers observed that these species grow large, and while the flesh is consumed, the skin is often treated as waste. Their findings show that this discarded skin has high potential for commercial use.
Environment-Friendly Alternative
Presently, the leather industry is largely reliant on hides of animals such as cows, sheep, camels and crocodiles. The processing of these skins involves the use of toxic chemicals like chromium, which poses serious risks to human health and causes environmental pollution and consumes large quantities of water. In contrast, the newly developed fish skin leather technology significantly reduces environmental damage by limiting the use of harmful chemicals and requiring less water, making it a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional leather processing.
Boost to Local Eco, Small Industries
With strong fish production in recent years, the Dakshina Kannada district is well known for its fishing industry. By using fish skin waste generated from processing units, products such as key chains, purses, belts and other daily use items can be manufactured. This initiative is expected to provide a fresh impetus to small and cottage industries, create new livelihood opportunities and reduce dependence on animal leather. It also adds value to what was earlier considered waste.
Elaborating on the significance of the research, Naik said around 35 to 40% of a fish ends up as waste. "If that is processed properly, it can be converted into valuable products. Fish skin contains collagen, a protein that plays an important role in leather production. We have successfully processed fish skin at various stages and converted it into leather at a lower cost," he added.
If implemented on a larger scale, the research could ensure that fish are valued not just for their meat, but also for their skin, turning waste into a profitable and sustainable resource.
