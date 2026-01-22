From Waste To Wonder: Ramjas College Creates Eco-Friendly Bioplastic Using Cow Dung
Inspired by anti-single-use plastic appeals, the DU college’s Gaudhan Lab converts agricultural waste into durable, antibacterial bioplastic, proving viable, affordable, climate-friendly packaging alternatives.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi: As plastic pollution emerges as a serious global challenge, an indigenous and sustainable solution is being developed at Delhi University’s Ramjas College.
In the chemistry lab and the college’s Gaudhan Research Lab, a team of professors and research scholars is developing a biodegradable bioplastic from cow dung that is not only environmentally safe but could also serve as a future alternative to plastic.
Inspired By The Prime Minister’s Initiative
Speaking about the beginning of this research, lab head and Assistant Professor Shuchi Verma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to eliminate single-use plastic inspired us to think in this direction.” She explained that polythene, often referred to as “white pollution,” does not decompose for hundreds of years.
However, given today’s lifestyle, it is difficult to completely avoid its use. An average person comes in contact with 50-100 grams of plastic daily in everyday life.
From Problem To Solution: Cow Dung
Verma said India has around 210 million cattle, and each cow produces 7-15 kg of dung daily. Even after people use dung in agriculture, a large quantity remains unused. She added that non-milking cows, whose protection has become a major social issue today, also add to the problem.
The research team has turned this unused dung, which often emits toxic gases such as methane during decomposition, into valuable biomass.
How Bioplastic Is Made From Cow Dung?
Verma explained that her research has focused on biogas and biopolymers. By studying the structure of cow dung, the team discovered that they can produce a strong biopolymer from the cellulose and enzyme-treated biomass it contains. This cellulose-based bioplastic offers good tensile strength, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and provides safety for food packaging.
Six-Month Successful Experiment
As part of the research, the team compared their product with commercially available polythene and cellulose-based bioplastics. Verma said that while goods packed in commercial plastic turned black within a few days and became brittle within six months, the bioplastic made from cow dung remained almost the same even after six months. It was not significantly affected by heat or cold, and its biodegradability also remained intact.
PhD scholar Pushpanjali Singh plays an important role in this project. She said she aims to convert underutilised waste into useful material. The team produces bioplastic by extracting cellulose from cow dung, and its carbon footprint remains much lower than that of traditional plastic.
Meanwhile, fourth-year student Rohit Pathak explained that he uses computational analysis to identify harmful gases and elements in the samples and inform further product improvements.
Patent And Market Readiness
Verma said the patent for this technology has already been published and the process is in its final stage. Once the patent is granted, it can be brought to market. On the question of cost, she said cow dung is available for just Rs 2/kg, and even if this bioplastic turns out to be one or two rupees costlier than regular plastic, it is necessary to adopt it in the interest of the environment.
A Future Alternative?
This research, conducted at Ramjas College’s Gaudhan Lab, is an inspiring step towards a self-reliant and environmentally sensitive India. In the coming years, this bioplastic made from cow dung could play a vital role in addressing white pollution.
