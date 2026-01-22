ETV Bharat / state

From Waste To Wonder: Ramjas College Creates Eco-Friendly Bioplastic Using Cow Dung

New Delhi: As plastic pollution emerges as a serious global challenge, an indigenous and sustainable solution is being developed at Delhi University’s Ramjas College.

In the chemistry lab and the college’s Gaudhan Research Lab, a team of professors and research scholars is developing a biodegradable bioplastic from cow dung that is not only environmentally safe but could also serve as a future alternative to plastic.

Inspired By The Prime Minister’s Initiative

Speaking about the beginning of this research, lab head and Assistant Professor Shuchi Verma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to eliminate single-use plastic inspired us to think in this direction.” She explained that polythene, often referred to as “white pollution,” does not decompose for hundreds of years.

However, given today’s lifestyle, it is difficult to completely avoid its use. An average person comes in contact with 50-100 grams of plastic daily in everyday life.

From Problem To Solution: Cow Dung

Verma said India has around 210 million cattle, and each cow produces 7-15 kg of dung daily. Even after people use dung in agriculture, a large quantity remains unused. She added that non-milking cows, whose protection has become a major social issue today, also add to the problem.

The research team has turned this unused dung, which often emits toxic gases such as methane during decomposition, into valuable biomass.

How Bioplastic Is Made From Cow Dung?