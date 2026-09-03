ETV Bharat / state

From VVIP Security To Solving Math Problems: Keralam Police's Super Dog Arjunan's Turns 10

The Labrador has become a much-loved member of the police force for his unusual abilities and years of service. ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: From sniffing out explosives during VVIP security duties to answering simple mathematical problems with his barks, Arjunan, the star member of the Kollam Rural Police K9 squad, has proved that there is much more to a police dog than extraordinary detection skills.

Arjunan, also known as Dog No. 284, celebrated his 10th birthday at the Kottarakkara Rural SP Office, where colleagues marked the occasion with cake-cutting and a Guard of Honour. The Labrador has become a much-loved member of the police force for his unusual abilities and years of service.

Arjunan was originally named Blackie. When the Kollam Rural Police K9 squad was formed on September 1, 2016, he was only about 90 days old. He was subsequently sent for specialised training with police dog handlers.

After completing seven months of explosive-detection training at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's national dog training centre, alongside an SPG (Special Protection Group) batch, Arjunan joined the Kollam Rural Police.

He later took part in security checks during visits by VVIPs, including the Prime Minister and the President.

His record includes detecting gelatin sticks in a field within the Pathanapuram police station limits, locating bullets at Kulathupuzha and finding a crude bomb within the Eroor police station limits.

When The Police Dog Does Maths

Arjunan's talents, however, extend beyond explosives detection.