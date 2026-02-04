From Visitors To Sales, 49th Kolkata Book Fair Surpassed Last Year's Event
Publishers and Booksellers Guild has requested Bidhannagar mayor for allotting additional area for the 50th Kolkata Book Fair next year.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Kolkata: The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair concluded on Tuesday but preparations for its 50th anniversary next year has already begun. The fair authorities, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, said special plans are afoot for the Kolkata Book Fair in 2027.
According to the Guild officials, a record 32 lakh people visited the fair this year compared to 27 lakh visitors recorded last year. The book sales have also increased by 15 percent to Rs 27 crore over last year's Rs 23 crore. A major reason for this was the six holidays during the fair and the extended timings of metro service.
In view of the next year's fair, Guild has already started brainstorming various ideas. Guild president, Sudhanshu Shekhar De, said, "Many old books were destroyed due to the fire at the Maidan in 1997. If people can provide those documents, we can organise an exhibition with those next year."
Guild's general secretary, Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, has requested the mayor of Bidhannagar, Krishna Chakraborty, to increase the area of the book fair grounds next year. "We are thinking about holding the fair on a larger area and have requested for some additional space. Also, 'Boitirtha' (a literary pilgrimage) will be a major centre of attraction next year."
The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, held at Central Park in Salt Lake from January 22 to February 3, featured over 1000 stalls. "The huge turnout has made it the largest book fair in Asia in terms of visitors," Chatterjee said.
Raju Barman, treasurer of the Guild, said, "We want the book fair to be inaugurated on January 21 next year as January 22 falls on Friday. In this way, we will be able to have more visitors during the weekend. We will request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the fair on this date. This year, a huge turnout was witnessed during the holidays of January 23 and 26."
This year's fair featured Argentina as the theme country while UK, Spain, France, Russia, Ukraine, and China were the participating countries. The fair officially closed at 9 pm with the traditional striking of the hammer 49 times. The closing ceremony was graced by the state's fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, Bidhannagar mayor Krishna Chakraborty, transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, and many other literary figures.
