From Visitors To Sales, 49th Kolkata Book Fair Surpassed Last Year's Event

Kolkata: The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair concluded on Tuesday but preparations for its 50th anniversary next year has already begun. The fair authorities, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, said special plans are afoot for the Kolkata Book Fair in 2027.

According to the Guild officials, a record 32 lakh people visited the fair this year compared to 27 lakh visitors recorded last year. The book sales have also increased by 15 percent to Rs 27 crore over last year's Rs 23 crore. A major reason for this was the six holidays during the fair and the extended timings of metro service.

In view of the next year's fair, Guild has already started brainstorming various ideas. Guild president, Sudhanshu Shekhar De, said, "Many old books were destroyed due to the fire at the Maidan in 1997. If people can provide those documents, we can organise an exhibition with those next year."

Guild's general secretary, Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, has requested the mayor of Bidhannagar, Krishna Chakraborty, to increase the area of ​​the book fair grounds next year. "We are thinking about holding the fair on a larger area and have requested for some additional space. Also, 'Boitirtha' (a literary pilgrimage) will be a major centre of attraction next year."