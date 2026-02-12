From Violence To Vocations: Naxal Rehabilitation Shows Promise In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Former Naxalites in Kanker embrace peace through skill training in driving, sewing, and crafts, building self-reliance and hope under Chhattisgarh’s rehabilitation policy.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Kanker: Hands that once wielded guns and made bombs now operate sewing machines and create musical instruments, embodying a message of peace and hope. This is the inspiring transformation of Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, who have left behind violence and terror to embrace self-employment through the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025.
In Bhanupratapur, over 40 such former Naxalites are undergoing self-employment and skill training at a centre, aspiring to make positive contributions to their families and society. “We are happy to be free from violence and guns. We want to start our life afresh with positivity,” said one of the trainees.
The centre, popularly known as Chaugal Camp due to the village where it’s located, is one of many places through which dozens of surrendered Naxalites, both men and women, learn trades like driving, sewing, woodcraft, and electrical work. A nearby BSF camp also serves as a training site, called “Kaushalgarh”, for imparting these skills.
Under this initiative, the state government is actively working to help former Naxalites reintegrate into mainstream society by encouraging them to start their own ventures and build new lives. “We are trying hard to make them self-reliant and educate their families so that they lead respectable lives,” said one of the government-appointed trainers.
The training programme also helps the Bastar division, which was under the shadow of Red Terror for years, to embark on the path of development.
Manher Taram (40), who is learning to drive, said trainers were teaching him everything, from steering to using the clutch, the brake, and the accelerator. “Being away from violence, I’m finally fulfilling my dream to drive, which will help me earn a living,” he said.
Narsingh Netam, also training to drive, said, “Coming here helps me learn skills that will improve my future.”
Sukdu Padda (19), who has been training for three months, said, “Even though I can’t read or write, I’m learning skills to support myself.”
Ku Kajal Vedda, another trainee, said that she always wanted to sew clothes, and now she is learning. “I’m also getting a basic education from the teachers. This is a great transformation which will have a huge impact on my life,” she said.
All surrendered Naxalites at the Chaugal camp, including Jagdev Komra, Raju Nuruti, and others, are receiving training based on their interests. They say health workers regularly check on them and provide medicines as needed. Recreational activities like carrom, music, and sports are organised at the camp.
The nodal officer of the rehabilitation camp, Vinod Ahirwar, said that, as directed by the collector of North Bastar, they conduct training in batches of 20.
“So far, 40 surrendered Naxals have joined the mainstream. In the future, we will offer training in creative and self-employment skills, including mushroom farming and horticulture,” he said.
Know about Naxal rehab policy
Under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, surrendered Naxalites are being provided land, housing, and a variety of amenities. Naxalites who surrender with their weapons are also given a sum of up to five lakh rupees.
If family members encourage the Naxalite to surrender, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 is provided to that family member. Furthermore, if all Naxalites in an area surrender at the Panchayat and village levels, that area will be declared Naxal-free. Development projects worth four crore rupees will be approved for that area.
In addition to financial assistance to surrendered Naxalites, provision for vocational training has also been made in the Policy. Under this policy, surrendered Naxalites are provided with training as well as a monthly assistance of Rs 10,000.
