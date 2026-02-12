ETV Bharat / state

From Violence To Vocations: Naxal Rehabilitation Shows Promise In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Hands that once wielded guns and made bombs now operate sewing machines and create musical instruments, embodying a message of peace and hope. This is the inspiring transformation of Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, who have left behind violence and terror to embrace self-employment through the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025.

In Bhanupratapur, over 40 such former Naxalites are undergoing self-employment and skill training at a centre, aspiring to make positive contributions to their families and society. “We are happy to be free from violence and guns. We want to start our life afresh with positivity,” said one of the trainees.

The centre, popularly known as Chaugal Camp due to the village where it’s located, is one of many places through which dozens of surrendered Naxalites, both men and women, learn trades like driving, sewing, woodcraft, and electrical work. A nearby BSF camp also serves as a training site, called “Kaushalgarh”, for imparting these skills.

Under this initiative, the state government is actively working to help former Naxalites reintegrate into mainstream society by encouraging them to start their own ventures and build new lives. “We are trying hard to make them self-reliant and educate their families so that they lead respectable lives,” said one of the government-appointed trainers.

The training programme also helps the Bastar division, which was under the shadow of Red Terror for years, to embark on the path of development.

Manher Taram (40), who is learning to drive, said trainers were teaching him everything, from steering to using the clutch, the brake, and the accelerator. “Being away from violence, I’m finally fulfilling my dream to drive, which will help me earn a living,” he said.

Narsingh Netam, also training to drive, said, “Coming here helps me learn skills that will improve my future.”