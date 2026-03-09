ETV Bharat / state

Skill Training Centre At Andhra Pradesh's Atkuru Village Helps Thousands Of Rural Youth Find Jobs

Atkuru: For thousands of unemployed rural youths, a training centre located along the national highway at Atkuru has become a ray of hope. The Swarna Bharat Trust, founded by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, helping young people by providing free skill training and helping them secure jobs and become self-employed.

Established in 2016 on nearly eight and a half acres in Atkuru village of Krishna district, the trust focuses mainly on empowering rural youth and women. Over the past nine years, nearly 16,000 people have undergone training at the centre, and about 13,000 of them have successfully secured jobs or started their own ventures.

Free training with accommodation

One of the most striking aspects of the programme is that all courses are offered completely free of cost. The trust provides well-equipped classrooms, workshops and practical training facilities for students. Trainees also receive free accommodation and food during the training period, which usually lasts three months.

Every year, around 2,000 youth enrol in various skill development programmes. The trust currently offers about 20 to 25 different courses covering technical skills, digital literacy, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture-related trades and rural self-employment.

“We offer skill training that matches current job market demands. Some trainees get placement opportunities after completing the course, while others are encouraged to start their own ventures,” said Paradeshi, Director of the Swarna Bharat Trust.

A student who completed an ITI course said, “We learn many practical skills here such as wiring for one-BHK and two-BHK houses, three-phase connections, inverter and generator installations, motor repairs and fan wiring. The training lasts three months, and they help us find jobs after completion. For unemployed youth, this is a great opportunity.”