Skill Training Centre At Andhra Pradesh's Atkuru Village Helps Thousands Of Rural Youth Find Jobs

Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Atkuru: For thousands of unemployed rural youths, a training centre located along the national highway at Atkuru has become a ray of hope. The Swarna Bharat Trust, founded by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, helping young people by providing free skill training and helping them secure jobs and become self-employed.
Established in 2016 on nearly eight and a half acres in Atkuru village of Krishna district, the trust focuses mainly on empowering rural youth and women. Over the past nine years, nearly 16,000 people have undergone training at the centre, and about 13,000 of them have successfully secured jobs or started their own ventures.
Free training with accommodation
One of the most striking aspects of the programme is that all courses are offered completely free of cost. The trust provides well-equipped classrooms, workshops and practical training facilities for students. Trainees also receive free accommodation and food during the training period, which usually lasts three months.
Every year, around 2,000 youth enrol in various skill development programmes. The trust currently offers about 20 to 25 different courses covering technical skills, digital literacy, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture-related trades and rural self-employment.
“We offer skill training that matches current job market demands. Some trainees get placement opportunities after completing the course, while others are encouraged to start their own ventures,” said Paradeshi, Director of the Swarna Bharat Trust.
A student who completed an ITI course said, “We learn many practical skills here such as wiring for one-BHK and two-BHK houses, three-phase connections, inverter and generator installations, motor repairs and fan wiring. The training lasts three months, and they help us find jobs after completion. For unemployed youth, this is a great opportunity.”
Another trainee said, “Solar power will have huge demand in the future. I joined the course after hearing about it from friends who trained here earlier. They teach much more than what is normally covered in three months. If we learn the same course elsewhere, it costs a lot of money, but here everything is free.”
Support for school students
Apart from skill development training, the trust also runs various programmes for school students. Science, English and Mathematics laboratories have been set up on the campus for students from 27 government schools in Unguturu, Bapulapadu and Gannavaram mandals. Students are transported to the campus in special vehicles, trained in these labs and then dropped back at their respective schools.
The trust also contributes to the health sector. A rural dispensary and a dental hospital operate on the campus for medical services to nearby villagers. A mega medical camp is organised every month, and so far, 53 such camps have been conducted. In addition, homeopathic doctors from Bengaluru visit the trust once every two months to offer consultations.
Expanding opportunities
According to Director Paradeshi, the Swarna Bharat Trust works with a broader vision of rural development through education, healthcare, empowerment and the preservation of Indian culture.
“Every year nearly 2,000 youth join our courses. In the past nine years, we have trained around 16,000 people. We aim to expand the programmes further and introduce more courses in the coming years so that more rural youth can benefit,” he said.
