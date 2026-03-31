ETV Bharat / state

From Vijay's Driver's Son To TVK Candidate: The Story Behind Viral Video

Candidate announcement event on March 29 captured the emotional moment as Sabarinathan broke down in tears, only for the actor-turned-politician to wipe them away and hug him. ( Screengrab from viral video )

Chennai: It’s the perfect start to his journey from a common man to politician, 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, TVK’s candidate for Virgumbakkam, said about his brief but heartwarming moment on stage with Vijay that went viral.

The viral video from the candidate announcement event on March 29 captured the raw, emotional moment as Sabarinathan broke down in tears, only for the actor-turned-politician to personally wipe them away and hug him.

The fact that Sabarinathan is the son of Vijay’s long-time driver-turned-PA Rajendran — who stood by visibly moved as his son was comforted by the star — turned the story into an overnight hit.

The political debut almost did not happen, Sabarinathan told PTI. His father, like most Indian fathers, wanted his son to become an engineer. “So, he took loans and borrowed money from where he could and ensured that I became an engineer,” Sabarinathan said.

In 2021, he found himself a job in Qatar, and his father was happier than he, Sabarinathan added. “The job was OK, but I was feeling restless, and when I heard Thalaivar was going to start a political outfit, I wanted to return to Chennai and be a part of his journey. But my father did not agree,” Sabarinathan said.

He tried to listen to his father, Sabarinathan said, adding that he could not. And so, he went behind his father’s back and spoke to Vijay directly and convinced him. “It was Vijay who told my father to let me come back and join the party; he could not say,” said Sabarinathan, who came back to Chennai in 2024.