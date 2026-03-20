ETV Bharat / state

From US Tariffs To West Asia War, Double Blow Strike AP Aquaculture Farmers

Machilipatnam: Just as aquaculture farmers began recovering from earlier setbacks, a fresh crisis has hit hard. The ongoing tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran, the United States and Israel, have severely impacted shrimp exports, leaving farmers and exporters in distress across the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

With exports to Gulf nations declining sharply, the industry is now grappling with falling prices and rising operational burdens. Farmers say they are caught in a painful dilemma, with neither viable markets to sell nor facilities to store their produce.

The district, with a 121-kilometre coastline, has aquaculture spread across 1.07 lakh acres in 25 mandals, producing nearly 3.5 lakh tonnes annually. However, in just two weeks, the price of ‘50-count’ shrimp has dropped by ₹45 per kilogram, translating to a loss of nearly ₹45,000 per tonne.

"Earlier, after the tariff hikes by the US, we shifted focus to Gulf countries and tourist destinations abroad. Now, due to the war, even those markets have slowed down," said a representative of the exporters’ association. The decline in tourism in Gulf hubs like Dubai has further reduced demand.