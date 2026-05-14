ETV Bharat / state

From Treasury To Opposition: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Lead Opposition Bench In Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a perfect role reversal, CPI (M) Politburo member and former Chief Minister of Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the Opposition in the 16th Kerala Assembly, a position that was held by his successor and Congres' VD Satheesan in the previous House.

The decision was finalized during a high-level CPM leadership meeting, where the party opted for the veteran Politburo member for the role, despite initial considerations to nominate Central Committee member KN Balagopal. Vijayan secured his seat in the Legislative Assembly by winning from Dharmadam constituency with 19,247 votes.

While this marks his third consecutive victory from Dharmadam, the early rounds of counting caused significant concern within the CPM camp as he trailed briefly before regaining the lead. Stepping into the new role, Vijayan carries the weight of a 10-year governance record, having become the country’s only Communist chief minister to complete a full five-year term in 2021 and subsequently lead his front to a historic second consecutive term, breaking Kerala’s four-decade-long tradition of alternating power.

Vijayan's decade in power was characterized by large-scale infrastructure development and significant social welfare initiatives. Projects such as Life Mission housing scheme, the Vizhinjam International Seaport, K-FON, the GAIL pipeline, and the extensive development of National Highways are considered the hallmarks of his administration.

His leadership during unprecedented crises, including the Nipah outbreak, the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wayanad landslides, earned him international recognition.

Additionally, initiatives like the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and the Aardram Mission were highlighted as major administrative successes. However, his tenure was not without controversies, as his leadership style was often criticized by the Opposition as being authoritative.