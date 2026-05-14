From Treasury To Opposition: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Lead Opposition Bench In Kerala Assembly
The decision was finalized during a high-level CPM leadership meeting, where the party opted for the veteran Politburo member for the role.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a perfect role reversal, CPI (M) Politburo member and former Chief Minister of Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the Opposition in the 16th Kerala Assembly, a position that was held by his successor and Congres' VD Satheesan in the previous House.
The decision was finalized during a high-level CPM leadership meeting, where the party opted for the veteran Politburo member for the role, despite initial considerations to nominate Central Committee member KN Balagopal. Vijayan secured his seat in the Legislative Assembly by winning from Dharmadam constituency with 19,247 votes.
While this marks his third consecutive victory from Dharmadam, the early rounds of counting caused significant concern within the CPM camp as he trailed briefly before regaining the lead. Stepping into the new role, Vijayan carries the weight of a 10-year governance record, having become the country’s only Communist chief minister to complete a full five-year term in 2021 and subsequently lead his front to a historic second consecutive term, breaking Kerala’s four-decade-long tradition of alternating power.
Vijayan's decade in power was characterized by large-scale infrastructure development and significant social welfare initiatives. Projects such as Life Mission housing scheme, the Vizhinjam International Seaport, K-FON, the GAIL pipeline, and the extensive development of National Highways are considered the hallmarks of his administration.
His leadership during unprecedented crises, including the Nipah outbreak, the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wayanad landslides, earned him international recognition.
Additionally, initiatives like the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and the Aardram Mission were highlighted as major administrative successes. However, his tenure was not without controversies, as his leadership style was often criticized by the Opposition as being authoritative.
Despite his dominance within the Left Democratic Front, where open dissent was rare, he frequently clashed with the media. The K-Rail project controversy and various allegations leveled against his family, particularly involving his daughter, often put the administration on the defensive.
Throughout his political career, Vijayan maintained a staunch and uncompromising stance against Sangh Parivar and the RSS. In the latter part of his second term, he led a high-profile satyagraha in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2026, accusing the Central government of economically strangling the state.
As the in charge of the Home Department, he also faced intense scrutiny over the functioning of Kerala Police. Born on May 24, 1945, to Mundayil Koran and Kalyani in Pinarayi, Kannur, his political journey began through student activism with the KSF and KSYF.
A party member since the formation of the CPM in 1964, he first entered the Assembly in 1970 from Koothuparamba at the age of 26. One of the most iconic moments in Kerala’s political history remains his speech in the Assembly during the Emergency, where he displayed his blood-stained shirt as evidence of police brutality.
After serving as the Electricity and Cooperation Minister in the 1996 Nayanar cabinet, he transitioned to organizational work following the demise of Chadayan Govindan, serving as the CPM State Secretary for a record 17 years from 1998 to 2015. A member of the Politburo since 2002, Vijayan is married to T Kamala, a retired teacher, and has two children, Veena and Vivek Kiran.
As he moves from the treasury benches to the Opposition, his role as a seasoned parliamentarian is expected to define the next chapter of Kerala’s political landscape.
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