From Trauma To Hope: Rajasthan Woman Found Wandering in Mangaluru Reunited With Family
After travelling nearly 2,000 kilometres, Gopi reached Mangaluru and was found wandering on Valencia Road on June 15.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Mangaluru: A 26-year-old woman from Rajasthan, who left her home after enduring severe emotional distress and was later found wandering alone in Mangaluru, has been reunited with her family after receiving treatment and rehabilitation at the White Doves rehabilitation centre.
The emotional reunion took place on Tuesday, marking another successful family restoration by the city-based organisation, which has been working with homeless persons suffering from mental illness for over three decades.
Gopi, a native of Titoda village in Jahazpur taluk of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan, is married to Premaram and is the mother of two children aged nine and four. According to the rehabilitation centre, she left her home without informing anyone in early June following prolonged family disputes, marital discord and emotional trauma.
After travelling nearly 2,000 kilometres, she reached Mangaluru and was found wandering on Valencia Road on June 15. Acting on information from members of the public, personnel from the Pandeshwar South Police Station rescued her and admitted her to White Doves for care and rehabilitation.
Staff members said Gopi initially displayed highly aggressive behaviour. She wore shirts, trousers and a belt, repeatedly claimed that she was "a don", and damaged CCTV cameras and tube lights inside the facility during the early days of her stay.
Under the guidance of White Doves founder Corinne Rasquinha, she received continuous psychiatric treatment, counselling and compassionate care. As her condition gradually improved, she began sharing details about her family and eventually provided her home address in Rajasthan.
Based on the information she provided, the White Doves team contacted Shekargarh Police Station in Rajasthan. The police confirmed that her brother, Dharmaraj, had filed a missing person complaint on June 7.
After being informed about Gopi's whereabouts, Dharmaraj and other family members travelled to Mangaluru. The reunion at the rehabilitation centre was deeply emotional, with Gopi breaking down in tears and embracing her brother and relatives after seeing them for the first time in weeks.
Speaking on the occasion, Corinne Rasquinha said White Doves has been rescuing and rehabilitating homeless persons with mental illness for the past 32 years. She said Gopi's reunion was the organisation's 496th successful family restoration, adding that the centre has helped reunite rescued individuals with their families across India and even in Nepal.
Expressing gratitude, Gopi's brother Dharmaraj thanked the White Doves team and the Karnataka Police for rescuing, treating and safely reuniting his sister with the family. He said they would remain indebted to the organisation and the police for giving her a second chance at life.