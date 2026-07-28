ETV Bharat / state

From Trauma To Hope: Rajasthan Woman Found Wandering in Mangaluru Reunited With Family

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old woman from Rajasthan, who left her home after enduring severe emotional distress and was later found wandering alone in Mangaluru, has been reunited with her family after receiving treatment and rehabilitation at the White Doves rehabilitation centre.

The emotional reunion took place on Tuesday, marking another successful family restoration by the city-based organisation, which has been working with homeless persons suffering from mental illness for over three decades.

Gopi, a native of Titoda village in Jahazpur taluk of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan, is married to Premaram and is the mother of two children aged nine and four. According to the rehabilitation centre, she left her home without informing anyone in early June following prolonged family disputes, marital discord and emotional trauma.

After travelling nearly 2,000 kilometres, she reached Mangaluru and was found wandering on Valencia Road on June 15. Acting on information from members of the public, personnel from the Pandeshwar South Police Station rescued her and admitted her to White Doves for care and rehabilitation.

Staff members said Gopi initially displayed highly aggressive behaviour. She wore shirts, trousers and a belt, repeatedly claimed that she was "a don", and damaged CCTV cameras and tube lights inside the facility during the early days of her stay.