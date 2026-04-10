ETV Bharat / state

From Tip-Off To Shooting: How A Trigger-Happy SI Sparked Controversy In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

The injured palmyra worker is undergoing treatment after being shot by a Sub-Inspector in the Tenkasi district. ( ETV Bharat )

Tenkasi: Even as the country remains preoccupied with election-related activities, incidents of crimes like murder and robbery continue to rise in Tamil Nadu, posing a challenge for the police. Amid this, a shocking incident near Alangulam in Tenkasi district, where a Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly shot a palmyra worker, has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about police conduct.

The worker is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The incident has further intensified public dissatisfaction with the police, especially coming just days after the double death sentence in the Sathankulam custodial death case.

Within a day of that verdict, another controversy has surfaced, with an SI allegedly taking the law into his own hands over a case of suspected illegal toddy tapping. This has raised questions about what exactly unfolded in Alangulam to warrant such extreme action.

The victim, Perumal Seth (75), is a resident of Marudamputhur village near Alangulam in Tenkasi district. He has three sons, Arul Isakki Raj (52), Siva Ponraj (44) and Manikandan (33), and two daughters. While the two older sons live in Mumbai, Manikandan stays with his father and is engaged in farming and palmyra-related work.

The family owns around six acres of land where they cultivate paddy. They also maintain four palmyra trees, the produce of which they claim to use only for personal needs, like making jaggery and consuming palm juice.

What Led To The Incident?

On April 7, police at Alangulam station received information that Manikandan was allegedly involved in illegal toddy tapping. Acting on this, Sub-Inspector Isaki Raja, along with two policemen, visited the farm. Since Manikandan was not present, he was called to the spot by phone.

Meanwhile, his brother Siva Ponraj, who had come from Mumbai on leave, reached the farm with his children after learning that the police had taken Manikandan. Their father, Perumal Seth, also followed them.

What Happened At The Spot?

According to the family, the situation escalated quickly. The SI asked Manikandan to climb the palmyra tree and prove that toddy was not being extracted. Manikandan complied and showed that the pots were empty.

However, tensions rose soon after. The family alleged that SI Isaki Raja used caste-based abusive language. When Siva Ponraj’s son questioned the police action, the officer allegedly attempted to assault him with a stick.

Seeing this, Manikandan jumped down from the tree. In the process, he fell on the SI, leading to a scuffle. Both men reportedly rolled on the ground, during which the officer sustained injuries.

During the altercation, the Sub-Inspector allegedly opened fire. A total of four rounds were fired, of which two bullets hit Manikandan in both legs. One bullet reportedly landed near the feet of Siva Ponraj’s daughter, leaving her frightened.

The family further alleged that after the shooting, the officer threw away Siva Ponraj’s mobile phone and threatened him. They also claimed that the police forced their elderly father to record a video stating that Manikandan had attacked the officer first.

Both the injured Manikandan and Raja, who sustained a head injury, were taken to Tenkasi Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.