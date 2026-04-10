From Tip-Off To Shooting: How A Trigger-Happy SI Sparked Controversy In Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi
The SI with a controversial past shot a toddy farmer's son during a dispute, sparking outrage, caste abuse allegations, and his suspension, reports R Manikandan.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Tenkasi: Even as the country remains preoccupied with election-related activities, incidents of crimes like murder and robbery continue to rise in Tamil Nadu, posing a challenge for the police. Amid this, a shocking incident near Alangulam in Tenkasi district, where a Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly shot a palmyra worker, has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about police conduct.
The worker is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The incident has further intensified public dissatisfaction with the police, especially coming just days after the double death sentence in the Sathankulam custodial death case.
Within a day of that verdict, another controversy has surfaced, with an SI allegedly taking the law into his own hands over a case of suspected illegal toddy tapping. This has raised questions about what exactly unfolded in Alangulam to warrant such extreme action.
The victim, Perumal Seth (75), is a resident of Marudamputhur village near Alangulam in Tenkasi district. He has three sons, Arul Isakki Raj (52), Siva Ponraj (44) and Manikandan (33), and two daughters. While the two older sons live in Mumbai, Manikandan stays with his father and is engaged in farming and palmyra-related work.
The family owns around six acres of land where they cultivate paddy. They also maintain four palmyra trees, the produce of which they claim to use only for personal needs, like making jaggery and consuming palm juice.
What Led To The Incident?
On April 7, police at Alangulam station received information that Manikandan was allegedly involved in illegal toddy tapping. Acting on this, Sub-Inspector Isaki Raja, along with two policemen, visited the farm. Since Manikandan was not present, he was called to the spot by phone.
Meanwhile, his brother Siva Ponraj, who had come from Mumbai on leave, reached the farm with his children after learning that the police had taken Manikandan. Their father, Perumal Seth, also followed them.
What Happened At The Spot?
According to the family, the situation escalated quickly. The SI asked Manikandan to climb the palmyra tree and prove that toddy was not being extracted. Manikandan complied and showed that the pots were empty.
However, tensions rose soon after. The family alleged that SI Isaki Raja used caste-based abusive language. When Siva Ponraj’s son questioned the police action, the officer allegedly attempted to assault him with a stick.
Seeing this, Manikandan jumped down from the tree. In the process, he fell on the SI, leading to a scuffle. Both men reportedly rolled on the ground, during which the officer sustained injuries.
During the altercation, the Sub-Inspector allegedly opened fire. A total of four rounds were fired, of which two bullets hit Manikandan in both legs. One bullet reportedly landed near the feet of Siva Ponraj’s daughter, leaving her frightened.
The family further alleged that after the shooting, the officer threw away Siva Ponraj’s mobile phone and threatened him. They also claimed that the police forced their elderly father to record a video stating that Manikandan had attacked the officer first.
Both the injured Manikandan and Raja, who sustained a head injury, were taken to Tenkasi Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Caste Angle And Public Outrage
The incident has sparked intense debate, especially on social media. While toddy tapping is illegal, many have questioned why such extreme action was taken against a small-scale worker, when stricter action is often not seen against drug or liquor offenders.
Some have also alleged a caste angle. The family and local residents staged a protest near the Alangulam bus stand, demanding action against the officer and accusing him of caste-based abuse.
Police Action
Based on a complaint filed by Siva Ponraj’s 17-year-old daughter, Alangulam police registered a case against SI Isaki Raja and two other policemen under multiple sections, including attempt to murder. Following protests, Tirunelveli Range DIG Saravanan suspended the SI on Thursday night.
Locals describe Manikandan as a hardworking man with no criminal record. They said he regularly assisted his father in farming and took up daily wage work when needed. He was also known to play volleyball with other youth in the village.
Family’s version
Speaking over the phone, Siva Ponraj said, “Someone informed the police that my brother was extracting toddy. The SI came to the farm around 11.40 am and called him there. When asked, my brother climbed the tree and showed that there was nothing in the pot.”
He added, “The officer abused him using his caste name. When my son questioned this, the officer tried to beat him. My brother jumped down to stop it, and both of them fell and got into a scuffle. The officer then took his gun and fired at my brother in anger. Even if he had to use a gun, he could have fired in the air as a warning. Instead, he shot directly at his legs and ruined his life.”
When contacted, the SI declined to comment, saying he would speak later before disconnecting the call.
Past Controversies Of SI Isaki Raja
SI Isaki Raja has been associated with several controversies. While serving in Kovilpatti, he became widely known after an audio clip surfaced in which he challenged a rowdy, saying, “I am also a rowdy, let’s face each other.”
In another case, the Human Rights Commission fined him for allegedly threatening a YouTube channel owner.
In 2022, he was also involved in the encounter killing of a history-sheeter named ‘Neeravi’ Murugan near Kalakkad in Tirunelveli district, while posted in Dindigul.
It is reported that Isaki Raja had joined the Alangulam police station only a few weeks ago, and there was no known prior enmity between him and Manikandan. However, this latest incident, where a palmyra worker was shot, has now emerged as one of the most serious controversies involving the officer.
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