From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal ‘Courts’ Hopes For Change

As the government at the Centre carries on a massive operation to rid India of Naxalism by March 2026, Dhangai appears to have come out of its shell. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhangai (Barachatti, Gaya): There is hardly a house in Dhangai that has not fed a Naxalite. For years, residents of this village, nestled deep in the woods of central Bihar’s Gaya district, were forced to provide food and shelter to the red rebels and turn up at their ‘Jan Adalats’, the Naxal Kangaroo courts, quite common those days.

Villagers, both young and old, recall how Naxals would come in hordes, climbing down the nearby Ghera Hills that flank and separate Dhangai from Jharkhand.

The metalled narrow road ends at the village, and so does the development. A dirt road leads one towards the Hills that surround the hamlet, located around 150 km south of the state capital, Patna.

They would seek food – one Naxalite per household – pass orders in their ‘Jan Adalats’, and take over schools, marking Independence and Republic Days with hoisting of black flags, serving a message that it was the Naxal guns that ruled the hamlet.

Things are different now. As the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre carries on a massive operation to rid India of Naxalism by March 2026, Dhangai appears to have come out of its shell.

The residents, while gathering courage to speak about the tough past, also voice hopes and cynicism about their future, especially since the state elections are days away. Dhangai, as part of the Barachatti constituency, is going to vote on November 11 in the assembly elections.

The higher secondary school, one of the few signs of a government in this village, is also a place where residents converge after a day of toil in the fields.

The campus brings back memories of the Naxal Kangaroo courts held here countless times. Villagers recall how they kept their children away from education for fear of being persecuted in the ‘Jan Adalat’ for defying the Naxal diktats.

Shyam Bihari Singh, a CPIML leader who commands respect in the village, claims he was forced to preside over several such ‘adalats’, summoned by the Naxals.

“I have forgotten the number of ‘Jan Adalats’ I presided over against my wishes. Various types of punishment, including death, were meted out to the ‘accused’. I opposed the practice and encouraged the villagers to speak, but they were afraid to do so after seeing heavily-armed Naxals who encircled us,” said Shyam as he spoke to the visiting ETV Bharat team.

He recalled how Naxal commanders would order punishments according to their whims despite glaring evidence of a person’s innocence.

Shyam asserted that Naxalism had taken a beating and was no longer an issue in Dhangai. He claims only a few of its followers talk about the ideology, while a majority chose to pick up arms out of personal enmity, rivalry or after running away from their families and homes.

In the same breath, he also expressed his admiration for Vijay Kumar Arya, a 64-year-old Naxal ideologue considered among the top leaders of the left-wing extremist movement.

A postgraduate in Economics, Arya worked as an assistant professor for a brief period before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).

He eventually became part of the umbrella organisation, CPI(Maoist), a conglomerate of several Naxal groups, before going underground. He was active in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and the undivided Andhra Pradesh until his arrest in Samahuta village in Rohtas district in 2022. Arya is currently lodged in the Beur central jail in Patna and faces around 14 cases related to various incidents of violence and subversive activities in Bihar, apart from a few others in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

As the daylight faded and more villagers gathered around, Shyam continued narrating the past while advocating for the mass surrender of Naxalites.

“It would be good for them to lay down their arms; otherwise, mindless killings will continue, and society will not change.”

Shyam seemed less optimistic about the current dispensation and said that there should be a change at the helm every few years to bring in fresh faces.

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar has done some development in the state, but he is surrounded by people who are corrupt, musclemen, and ruffians. I do not think that the new party of Prashant Kishor will also be able to do much. But there should be a change,” he said.

Arvind Kumar, 24, a graduate, was among the younger faces who recalled the times then and the situation now.

“We were not able to celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day until around six years ago. No function was held even at the school here as the Naxals would put up a black flag there. That situation has changed now. A police station and a security camp have been established nearby,” Arvind said.

The residents are expecting the upcoming polls to be their second such “normal” voting exercise since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.