From Surveillance To Smart Traffic Systems, Dubai Police Examine Bengaluru’s Integrated Urban Security Network

Bengaluru: A senior delegation from the Dubai Police has visited Bengaluru to study the implementation of the city’s Safe City project, which has emerged as a model for technology-driven policing in India.

The seven-member team, led by Brigadier Turki, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, held detailed discussions with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh during their recent visit. The delegation reviewed the systems and operational methods adopted by the Bengaluru City Police under the Safe City initiative.

The Dubai Police team toured the Police Command and Control Centre and examined the integrated emergency response system linked to the Namma 112 helpline. The system connects citizens to police, fire and ambulance services through a centralised platform designed for swift response.

The delegation was briefed on how the Command Centre coordinates emergency calls and deploys resources in real time. Officials explained how modern policing methods have been integrated with technology to ensure faster response and better monitoring.

The team also reviewed the city’s extensive CCTV surveillance network, analytical tools, and technology-based law enforcement mechanisms. They were introduced to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system and advanced analytics capabilities that help track vehicles and analyse crime patterns.

The Dubai Police officers also visited the Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre. They studied the smart mobility systems and digital solutions used to address traffic challenges in a rapidly growing metropolitan city.

Officials demonstrated traffic monitoring methods, including the use of Artificial Intelligence-based traffic cameras. The delegation examined how these tools assist in managing congestion, enforcing traffic rules and improving road safety in a city known for its heavy vehicular movement.