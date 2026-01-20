ETV Bharat / state

From Struggle To Success: India’s Food Start-ups Showcase Innovation At National Expo In Bengaluru

PC Rao, Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, said the expos go beyond trade. “These are spaces where the hospitality industry can understand new business models, technologies and trends that are shaping the sector at a national level,” he noted.

Devaraj, Director of MSME DFO Bengaluru, said platforms like these play a key role in helping start-ups grow. “Events like this give entrepreneurs the visibility and direction they need to scale their ideas and build meaningful connections with investors,” he said.

The showcase offered start-ups a chance to present their products, understand market trends and connect with potential investors. Officials said such platforms help small businesses move from early struggle to sustainable success through exposure, guidance and collaboration.

Bengaluru: India’s growing food and beverage start-up ecosystem was on display this week at the “F&B Start-up Showcase and Pitch Stage” held at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds. The event was part of a national expo series that brought together multiple platforms, including the Food and Drink Expo, Food Confluence, India HoReCa Expo, India Food Pack Expo and the Bakers Technology Fair. Entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and industry professionals from across the country participated, making it a meeting point for ideas, innovation and opportunity.

One of the major highlights of the expo was the start-up pavilion set up by KAPPEC, the Karnataka State Agriculture Produce Export Corporation Limited. Speaking to ETV Bharat, KAPPEC representative Ms Pannaga explained that the corporation is the state nodal agency implementing the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, or PMFME, scheme.

She said the pavilion showcased products from 10 PMFME beneficiaries who were provided free stalls to display their work. Visitors could see a wide range of products such as millet-based ice creams, cookies, biscuits, malts and groundnut-based snacks.

“The PMFME scheme offers up to a 50 per cent subsidy for those who want to start food processing units. This support comes jointly from the Central and State governments,” she said. She added that the subsidy is available for projects costing up to Rs 5 lakh and can be extended for projects up to Rs 15 lakh, with interest payable only on the remaining loan amount.

According to Ms Pannaga, many beneficiaries have used the scheme to purchase machinery, set up manufacturing units and generate employment. “These entrepreneurs have moved from idea to execution through hard work and smart planning. Many are now providing jobs and running their own units successfully,” she said.

Stories Of Struggle, Smart Work And Success

Among the entrepreneurs at the expo was Divya Kumar, Managing Partner at Artistic Agro. Speaking about her journey, she described her venture as a low-investment start-up built with limited resources. “We sourced materials from recycling markets and assembled what we needed. What matters most is intention, vision and belief in your product,” she said.

Divya encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to take the first step. “Once you start, things slowly fall into place. The government is supportive, especially if you have an MSME certificate. If your intentions are honest, your product is good, and you are willing to put in the work, success will follow,” she said.

The KAPPEC stall drew attention from many visitors, particularly young people, as it guided them on government schemes while showcasing real examples of entrepreneurs who had turned struggle into success.

Dr Suresha KB, Vice President of AFSTI Bengaluru, said food start-ups are shaping the future of the sector. “Such showcases help bridge the gap between research, production and market access,” he said.

Chef Kasi Viswanathan, Vice President of the South India Chefs Association, noted that trends like chef-less kitchens, sustainable practices and smart dining concepts reflect changing consumer expectations.

Organisers said the expo helped create networks, partnerships and investment opportunities, underlining the importance of national platforms in supporting entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in India’s food and hospitality sector.