ETV Bharat / state

From Sonamarg To Amarnath: Ropeways Set To Transform Travel In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has invited bids for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for seven ropeway projects across Jammu and Kashmir under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

According to NHLML, the proposed projects will connect some of Jammu and Kashmir's most popular and scenic destinations, including Sonamarg–Thajwas, Doodhpathri–Diskhal, Sanasar–Patnitop, Bhaderwah–Seoj Dhar, Bhal Padri–Kailash Kund, Sudhmahadev–Mantalai, and Baltal–Amarnath Cave.

Representational picture (File/IANS)

Meanwhile, the officials from the JK government have also claimed that the initiative will "provide safer, faster, and more sustainable transport options for both tourists and pilgrims traveling through J&K’s mountainous terrain. It will improve mountain connectivity and tourism infrastructure in the region."

The ropeway corridors are part of the Centre’s broader Parvatmala Pariyojana, which focuses on developing ropeway-based public transport in hilly regions to reduce congestion, fuel consumption, and environmental degradation.