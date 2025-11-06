From Sonamarg To Amarnath: Ropeways Set To Transform Travel In Jammu And Kashmir
The ropeway projects are expected to provide safer, faster and sustainable transport to tourists and locals.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has invited bids for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for seven ropeway projects across Jammu and Kashmir under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
According to NHLML, the proposed projects will connect some of Jammu and Kashmir's most popular and scenic destinations, including Sonamarg–Thajwas, Doodhpathri–Diskhal, Sanasar–Patnitop, Bhaderwah–Seoj Dhar, Bhal Padri–Kailash Kund, Sudhmahadev–Mantalai, and Baltal–Amarnath Cave.
Meanwhile, the officials from the JK government have also claimed that the initiative will "provide safer, faster, and more sustainable transport options for both tourists and pilgrims traveling through J&K’s mountainous terrain. It will improve mountain connectivity and tourism infrastructure in the region."
The ropeway corridors are part of the Centre’s broader Parvatmala Pariyojana, which focuses on developing ropeway-based public transport in hilly regions to reduce congestion, fuel consumption, and environmental degradation.
NHLML, a subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will oversee the technical and financial evaluation of the DPRs before moving the projects to the next stage.
Tourism officials say the ropeways could transform accessibility to remote and high-altitude sites that are currently reachable only by foot or limited road access. “These projects will not only improve mobility but also enhance the overall tourist experience and generate local employment,” a senior J&K tourism department official said.
Each project site has been chosen for its strategic or cultural significance. The Baltal–Amarnath Cave route caters to lakhs of Hindu pilgrims visiting the sacred shrine every year, while Sanasar–Patnitop and Bhaderwah–Seoj Dhar are expected to draw adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. The Sonamarg–Thajwas corridor will provide year-round access to the famous Thajwas Glacier, which remains snowbound for much of the winter.
The state government believes the projects will give a strong boost to tourism, which remains a vital part of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. Once operational, the ropeways are expected to reduce travel time, promote eco-friendly tourism, and attract higher tourist footfall in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
Officials said DPR submissions are expected in the coming months, after which construction timelines and funding models will be finalized.
