From Software Job to Goli Soda Startup: Vijayawada Youth's Business Reaches America
The inspiring story of Lingeswara Rao shows how a desire to create jobs can transform an idea into a successful business endeavour.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Vijayawada: A well-paying job in a reputed software company and a comfortable life provided stability but not the satisfaction that Lingeswara Rao from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada wanted. He had a much bigger dream and desired to create something of his own that will provide livelihood to several others.
Driven by this desire, Lingeswara stepped into the trending Goli Soda, iconic Indian beverage made with carbonated water and flavoured syrup, industry. Today, his beverage is not just popular in Andhra Pradesh but is also being exported to the United States and Australia.
After completing BCA, Lingeswara secured a job at Infosys and for more than five years, he worked in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mangaluru. The job surely gave him financial stability but not satisfaction.
"I always wanted to create opportunities for others. Finally, I managed to convinced my family to support my entrepreneurship dream," Lingeswara said. With his wife standing firm by his side, together they decided to enter the Goli Soda business.
Turning Idea Into Reality
Prior to starting his own venture, Lingeswara spent several months researching the market. He visited multiple production units, both online and offline, to understand the process and demand. Believing that a trending business would succeed, he launched his own unit under 'Swiss Soda – Healthy Wish' brand. The manufacturing unit was set up in Jakkampudi, Vijayawada Rural Mandal, under the name Leo Enterprises with an initial investment of Rs 50 lakh three years ago. Today, the business has crossed over Rs 1 crore turnover, proving his decision to leave the software job was absolutely correct.
According to Lingeswara, family members played a key role in the success of his business. After completing MBA, his younger brother Gokul joined the company to support operations and expansion. "Compared to the earlier days, sales increased five times. Our team is confident about taking the brand to even greater heights in the future," he said.
Lingeswara said his company maintains high hygiene standards with a three-stage bottle cleaning system. "Currently, Goli Soda is produced in 10 different flavours, ensuring both quality and variety for customers. With the help of subsidies under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme, the unit expanded its operations. Today, Swiss Goli Soda is supplied to Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts," he said.
Beyond India, the product is also being exported to the US and Australia, earning global recognition for its quality.
"Success is not just about profit. My goal was always to provide employment to others. My dream of providing employment to at least 10 people became the foundation of my endeavour. Real satisfaction lies in helping others build their livelihoods," he added.
