ETV Bharat / state

From Software Job to Goli Soda Startup: Vijayawada Youth's Business Reaches America

Vijayawada: A well-paying job in a reputed software company and a comfortable life provided stability but not the satisfaction that Lingeswara Rao from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada wanted. He had a much bigger dream and desired to create something of his own that will provide livelihood to several others.

Driven by this desire, Lingeswara stepped into the trending Goli Soda, iconic Indian beverage made with carbonated water and flavoured syrup, industry. Today, his beverage is not just popular in Andhra Pradesh but is also being exported to the United States and Australia.

After completing BCA, Lingeswara secured a job at Infosys and for more than five years, he worked in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mangaluru. The job surely gave him financial stability but not satisfaction.

"I always wanted to create opportunities for others. Finally, I managed to convinced my family to support my entrepreneurship dream," Lingeswara said. With his wife standing firm by his side, together they decided to enter the Goli Soda business.

Turning Idea Into Reality