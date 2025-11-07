Odisha's Biswamohan Adhikari Who Has Etched Mark As A Stone Inscription Researcher
Leaving behind a lucrative IT career, Biswamohan Adhikari from Gajapati has deciphered over 200 ancient inscriptions, unearthing Odisha’s forgotten history through stone, script, and patience.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
By Samir Kumar Acharya
Berhampur: A few years ago, Biswamohan Adhikari was writing code in Bengaluru’s corporate offices as a software engineer. Today, he is decoding history. Meet the 32-year-old from Paralakhemundi in Odisha’s Gajapati district who has read and studied over 200 ancient stone inscriptions and archival texts across India, unravelling forgotten fragments of the region’s history.
His journey from a B.Tech graduate and software engineer to a full-time researcher of stone inscriptions and archives is an engrossing story of passion and resolve.
After completing an engineering degree, Biswamohan got lucrative jobs with leading IT companies but something about the corporate life felt incomplete.
“My mind was in the IT work but my heart was elsewhere. I felt a constant pull toward research and history. And this fascination for ancient scripts and inscriptions was growing within me since childhood," says Biswamohan.
In 2018, he quit his job and returned to Odisha to pursue full-time research. Initially, he used to spend his weekends and short breaks, studying about inscriptions, visiting libraries and archaeological sites. By 2019, he enrolled for post-graduate studies in Odia, followed by training in Sanskrit and later studied ancient Indian scripts at various institutions, including Thiruvananthapuram.
"I was deeply inspired by Padma Shri Satya Narayan Rajguru, one of India’s most respected scholars of inscriptions and language," he says adding, "We often talk about history through words but real history comes through evidence. And inscriptions are that evidence. So studying them is very important to know the socio-cultural life of old ages.”
Fluent in Telugu, Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, English, and Sanskrit, Biswamohan uses his linguistic skills to decipher inscriptions that had remained unread for centuries.
Biswamohan’s research spans across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. He has studied Odia inscriptions found at the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Visakhapatnam, the Srikurmam and Srimukhalingam temples, and even an inscription of an Odia king discovered in the Warangal court of Telangana.
He was probably the first to identify Odisha’s earliest known metal idol inscription, which was found in a temple near Paralakhemundi. His has also worked on rare mural inscriptions from Athagarh, Digapahandi and the royal families of Badakhemundi, Sanakhemundi, Chikiti, and Khallikote.
“Ganjam is a land of civilization and culture but sadly none is studying it. When I began, I received help from many who wanted to preserve this heritage,” says Biswamohan who has also examined ancient texts on temple architecture, mathematics, and music including how numerical patterns like Lasagu (LCM) and Gasagu (HCF) were used in temple design.
Biswamohan is currently working on translating the Telugu text Sri Jagannath Sthala Stotram, which he says has been incorrectly interpreted in previous versions. He is also researching a century-old book on the forest-dwelling hunters of Ganjam and studying Odia cultural influences in regions like Bivinchal, Manjusa, Jalantar, Gudarasingh, and Tekeli in Andhra Pradesh.
Through research he has also delved into Odisha’s maritime history, inscriptions from southern and western Odisha and unique finds like the first recorded Sati stone inscription from Balangir district, which he presented at a conference in Raipur. His research finding on Veer Shila (hero stones) have been published in national and international journals.
For his work, Biswamohan has been honoured with the Youth Achiever Award and invited to speak at several national and international conferences. He was also felicitated by the former Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal. Many credit him with bringing long-lost pieces of Odisha’s history into public awareness through his research and publication.
“I have tried to recover and record inscriptions that were either lost or neglected and each of it adds something new to our understanding of the past,” he says.
His father, a retired teacher and homemaker mother have supported his unconventional career path from the beginning.
Hrishikesh Panigrahi, a cultural researcher from Berhampur, heaped praises on the depth of Biswamohan’s research. “Stone inscriptions are among the toughest areas of historical research which demands linguistic mastery, patience, and precision. Biswamohan has shown all three and his work carries forward the legacy of Dr. Rajguru and brings Odisha’s cultural history to a wider audience,” says Panigrahi.
Biswamohan remains restless in his pursuit, as usual. “There is still so much to learn and unearth. I want to master more ancient scripts and complete the unfinished parts of my research,” he says.
From decoding ancient writings etched in stone to bringing forgotten civilizations back into conversation, Biswamohan Adhikari has proved that the resolve to study could move stones, let alone decipher inscriptions.
