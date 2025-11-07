ETV Bharat / state

Odisha's Biswamohan Adhikari Who Has Etched Mark As A Stone Inscription Researcher

( ETV Bharat )

By Samir Kumar Acharya Berhampur: A few years ago, Biswamohan Adhikari was writing code in Bengaluru’s corporate offices as a software engineer. Today, he is decoding history. Meet the 32-year-old from Paralakhemundi in Odisha’s Gajapati district who has read and studied over 200 ancient stone inscriptions and archival texts across India, unravelling forgotten fragments of the region’s history. His journey from a B.Tech graduate and software engineer to a full-time researcher of stone inscriptions and archives is an engrossing story of passion and resolve. Odisha's Biswamohan Adhikari Who Has Etched Mark As A Stone Inscription Researcher (ETV Bharat) After completing an engineering degree, Biswamohan got lucrative jobs with leading IT companies but something about the corporate life felt incomplete. “My mind was in the IT work but my heart was elsewhere. I felt a constant pull toward research and history. And this fascination for ancient scripts and inscriptions was growing within me since childhood," says Biswamohan. In 2018, he quit his job and returned to Odisha to pursue full-time research. Initially, he used to spend his weekends and short breaks, studying about inscriptions, visiting libraries and archaeological sites. By 2019, he enrolled for post-graduate studies in Odia, followed by training in Sanskrit and later studied ancient Indian scripts at various institutions, including Thiruvananthapuram. Odisha's Biswamohan Adhikari Who Has Etched Mark As A Stone Inscription Researcher (ETV Bharat) "I was deeply inspired by Padma Shri Satya Narayan Rajguru, one of India’s most respected scholars of inscriptions and language," he says adding, "We often talk about history through words but real history comes through evidence. And inscriptions are that evidence. So studying them is very important to know the socio-cultural life of old ages.” Fluent in Telugu, Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, English, and Sanskrit, Biswamohan uses his linguistic skills to decipher inscriptions that had remained unread for centuries.