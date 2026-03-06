ETV Bharat / state

From Singur To SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Returns To Metro Channel To Ignite Poll Battle

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is all set to launch a sharp attack on both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the opposition BJP from a protest platform at Metro Channel in central Kolkata, in a move that is likely to intensify the political battle ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.

Party insiders indicate that the stage could serve as a key platform from which Banerjee may articulate the position of the TMC on the ongoing voter list controversy and escalate her criticism of the opposition camp.

Banerjee could clarify whether the protest will remain a one-day dharna or evolve into a longer agitation programme over the next several days. Banerjee may also use the occasion to outline the party's next phase of political mobilisation around the SIR issue, signalling that the controversy could become a central campaign theme in the run-up to the polls.

Significantly, the protest comes just a day after the 'Didi' of Bengal issued a strong warning to opposition parties. Attacking her political rivals over the SIR issue, the TMC supremo asserted that in the coming polls "we will hit them for a six and send them out of the field."

The combination of a street protest at Metro Channel and Banerjee's confident political messaging underscores the party's attempt to frame the voter list dispute as a major political issue ahead of the elections.

The strategy reflects a familiar Trinamool playbook of taking the battle both to the streets and to the narrative space. By accusing the opposition and raising questions over the electoral process, the ruling party of Bengal appears keen to consolidate its support base while portraying itself as the defender of democratic rights.

With elections approaching, the voter list controversy has already raised temperatures in West Bengal's political weather. If Banerjee's protest evolves into a sustained agitation, it could set the tone for an increasingly confrontational campaign in the months ahead, with the ruling party seeking to turn the controversy over electoral rolls into a broader political debate with its opponents.