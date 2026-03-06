From Singur To SIR: West Bengal CM Mamata Returns To Metro Channel To Ignite Poll Battle
A street protest at Metro Channel and Banerjee's strong political messaging emphasise party's effort to frame the voter list dispute as key issue before elections.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST|
Updated : March 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is all set to launch a sharp attack on both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the opposition BJP from a protest platform at Metro Channel in central Kolkata, in a move that is likely to intensify the political battle ahead of the upcoming elections in the state.
Party insiders indicate that the stage could serve as a key platform from which Banerjee may articulate the position of the TMC on the ongoing voter list controversy and escalate her criticism of the opposition camp.
Banerjee could clarify whether the protest will remain a one-day dharna or evolve into a longer agitation programme over the next several days. Banerjee may also use the occasion to outline the party's next phase of political mobilisation around the SIR issue, signalling that the controversy could become a central campaign theme in the run-up to the polls.
Significantly, the protest comes just a day after the 'Didi' of Bengal issued a strong warning to opposition parties. Attacking her political rivals over the SIR issue, the TMC supremo asserted that in the coming polls "we will hit them for a six and send them out of the field."
The combination of a street protest at Metro Channel and Banerjee's confident political messaging underscores the party's attempt to frame the voter list dispute as a major political issue ahead of the elections.
The strategy reflects a familiar Trinamool playbook of taking the battle both to the streets and to the narrative space. By accusing the opposition and raising questions over the electoral process, the ruling party of Bengal appears keen to consolidate its support base while portraying itself as the defender of democratic rights.
With elections approaching, the voter list controversy has already raised temperatures in West Bengal's political weather. If Banerjee's protest evolves into a sustained agitation, it could set the tone for an increasingly confrontational campaign in the months ahead, with the ruling party seeking to turn the controversy over electoral rolls into a broader political debate with its opponents.
The choice of Metro Channel as the protest venue also carries strong political symbolism. The Esplanade stretch has historically served as a prominent site for political demonstrations, and Banerjee herself had staged a high-profile dharna at the same venue during the agitation against the proposed small car factory of Tata Motors at Singur.
That movement eventually became one of the defining political turning points in West Bengal, helping the Trinamool consolidate mass support and ultimately dislodge the decades-old rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)–led Left Front.
Party leaders say the present protest is being crafted with a similar political message that electoral rights, much like the land agitation in Singur, are being projected as a people’s issue rather than a purely institutional dispute. Trinamool strategists believe such mobilisation could resonate with voters if the voter list controversy continues to dominate political discourse in the coming days.
Banerjee has also personally taken the fight beyond the streets. In a rare move for a sitting Chief Minister, she donned the black advocate's gown to argue against the SIR-related concerns before the Supreme Court, projecting herself as directly challenging what the party describes as an unfair electoral process.
According to TMC leaders, the protest on Friday is also expected to have an emotive dimension. Family members of several booth-level officers (BLOs) who allegedly died under stress while carrying out duties related to the SIR exercise are expected to be present at the dharna site. Party leaders say their presence is meant to highlight what they claim was the "human cost" of the process.
The opposition BJP, however, has dismissed the ruling party's allegations as politically motivated, accusing the TMC of attempting to shift the focus away from governance issues and onto institutional confrontation. This clash of narratives, between claims of electoral manipulation and counter-accusations of political theatrics, could increasingly dominate the discourse as campaigning gathers momentum.
For Banerjee and her TMC, the controversy offers an opportunity to rally supporters around what they describe as a defence of democratic rights. For the BJP, it provides a chance to challenge the ruling party’s credibility. The voter list dispute may well emerge as one of the defining flashpoints of the upcoming electoral battle in West Bengal.
