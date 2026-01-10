ETV Bharat / state

From Siberia To Sambalpur: Why Hirakud Has Become A Preferred Choice For Migratory Birds During Winters

According to the Hirakud Wildlife Department, in 2023, a total of 3,16,676 birds of 108 species were recorded at Hirakud. In 2024, the number rose to 3,42,345 birds of 113 species. In 2025, the bird count further increased to 3,77,732 which included 122 species.

Sambalpur: Hirakud Reservoir is no longer just a tourist spot; for, it has become one of the favourite winter destinations for migratory birds too, with both their numbers and species increasing each passing year.

Wetlands of Hirakud come alive with thousands of winged guests every winter. (ETV Bharat)

Among the commonly seen Indian bird species are egrets, herons, cormorants and lapwings are commonly seen. Winged guests from foreign nations include species like pintail, shoveler, teal, pochard, bar-headed goose, godwits, sandpipers, snipes, brown-headed gull and whiskered terns, that usually arrive from cold regions of Russia, Central Asia, Mongolia, Tibet and Europe.

Birds from foreign nations arrive at Hirakud (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, bird experts highlighted several reasons behind the growing numbers over the years. Ashish Pradhan, a member of the Sambalpur Bird Club, said the vast freshwater spread of the Hirakud Reservoir attracts many birds. "In November and December, temperatures drop sharply in countries like Russia and Mongolia, so birds migrate to comparatively less colder places like Hirakud, where the climate is little mild and warmer. There is plenty of fish for food, and most importantly, there is no bird poaching. Also, birds feel safe here as there is tight security and regular boat patrolling by the Forest Department," he stated.

According to DFO Ansupragya Das of the Hirakud Wildlife Department, birds come here in winter because of severe cold and snowfall in their home countries. She said the reservoir is spread over a vast area with nearly 100 KM of shoreline. The Forest Department has also deployed guards along the shoreline, with help from local villagers and forest staff, for protection of birds.

Birds from foreign nations arrive at Hirakud (ETV Bharat)

As per officials, during this particular season, fishing is banned in areas where more birds gather. Local fishermen have been asked not to use nylon nets. This apart, authorities ensure continuous boat patrolling along with creating awareness among villagers and children.

Birds witnessed in Hirakud wetland (ETV Bharat)

Near the wetlands of Hirakud on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border lies Gobindpur village, where almost all residents belong to the fishing community and depend on fishing for their livelihood. Interestingly, Gobindpur has been developed as a 'Bird Village' by the government. The forest department, in order to educate people, has painted pictures of different bird species on each of the walls of the houses in the village, with the scientific names along with names of birds used by villagers mentioned below.

'Bird Village' Gobindpur (ETV Bharat)

Glimpses from 'Bird Village' Gobindpur (ETV Bharat)

DFO Das said, "For long-term protection of birds, school children from nearby villages are being taught about bird safety. Students will also take part in the bird counting exercise to be held on January 18th. This is to ensure that they become part of conservation efforts from a young age."

Glimpses from 'Bird Village' Gobindpur (ETV Bharat)

Glimpses from 'Bird Village' Gobindpur (ETV Bharat)