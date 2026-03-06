ETV Bharat / state

From Selling Rotti On Streets To Rs 1.5 Crore Enterprise: Belagavi Woman’s Inspiring Journey

Belagavi: A year after her marriage, Meenakshi Sadanand Mishrikoti lost her husband. As a widow, she was expected to withdraw from public life and accept her fate. Instead, she chose a different path. With courage and determination, she started a small home-food business that has now grown into an enterprise worth more than Rs 1.5 crore, providing livelihoods to several women.

Today, the 50-year-old entrepreneur from Belagavi runs “Meenakshi Foods”, a thriving home-food enterprise known for traditional North Karnataka delicacies. Her journey, which began from scratch with no capital, has also created employment for more than 15 women, including eight widows.

A Small Beginning That Grew Big

Meenakshi started her business in the most humble way. With no money in hand, she initially collected advance payments from the customers and used those funds to buy ingredients. She prepared food items such as rotti, paddu, dosa, chakli, chuda and chutney.

In the early days, she would carry the food on her head and walk through the streets to sell it. Slowly, her hard work paid off. Today, she supplies food for large gatherings, including weddings, conferences, university convocations and even government events such as the winter legislative session.

Her enterprise now runs two outlets in Belagavi city and earns several lakhs in revenue every month, making her financially independent.

Background And Personal Struggle

Meenakshi hails from Chachadi village in Savadatti taluk. Her parents are Sangappa Angadi and Sushila. She studied up to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level at KLE Society’s GA School in Belagavi.

Even before her marriage, she supported herself by selling homemade snacks in small quantities. In 2003, at the age of 27, she married Sadanand Mishrikoti, a resident of Mahadwar Road in Belagavi. However, within a year of marriage, her husband passed away.

The loss left her devastated. Family members who visited her during that period encouraged her to return to the work she knew best. With strong support from her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, she resumed her home food business.

Wide Range of Traditional Foods

Over the years, Meenakshi has significantly expanded her menu. She now prepares more than 80 varieties of traditional food items.

These include sajji and jowar rotti, flaxseed powder, sesame powder, groundnut chutney, round chakli, red chuda, raw chuda, tukda chakli, sev, kodubale, garlic sev, suruli holige, groundnut holige, karchikai, chiroti, shankarpali and chavda.

Her range of sweets includes besan laddu, green gram laddu, wheat laddu, ladgi laddu, motichoor laddu, rajgiri laddu and rava laddu.

She also prepares several varieties of pickles, including mango, lemon, raw mango, kavali fruit, jackfruit, bitter gourd and chilli pickles.

Recognition And Government Support