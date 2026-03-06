From Selling Rotti On Streets To Rs 1.5 Crore Enterprise: Belagavi Woman’s Inspiring Journey
She carried food on her head and sold it on the streets. She is producing over 80 items and earning lakhs in revenue every month.
Belagavi: A year after her marriage, Meenakshi Sadanand Mishrikoti lost her husband. As a widow, she was expected to withdraw from public life and accept her fate. Instead, she chose a different path. With courage and determination, she started a small home-food business that has now grown into an enterprise worth more than Rs 1.5 crore, providing livelihoods to several women.
Today, the 50-year-old entrepreneur from Belagavi runs “Meenakshi Foods”, a thriving home-food enterprise known for traditional North Karnataka delicacies. Her journey, which began from scratch with no capital, has also created employment for more than 15 women, including eight widows.
A Small Beginning That Grew Big
Meenakshi started her business in the most humble way. With no money in hand, she initially collected advance payments from the customers and used those funds to buy ingredients. She prepared food items such as rotti, paddu, dosa, chakli, chuda and chutney.
In the early days, she would carry the food on her head and walk through the streets to sell it. Slowly, her hard work paid off. Today, she supplies food for large gatherings, including weddings, conferences, university convocations and even government events such as the winter legislative session.
Her enterprise now runs two outlets in Belagavi city and earns several lakhs in revenue every month, making her financially independent.
Background And Personal Struggle
Meenakshi hails from Chachadi village in Savadatti taluk. Her parents are Sangappa Angadi and Sushila. She studied up to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level at KLE Society’s GA School in Belagavi.
Even before her marriage, she supported herself by selling homemade snacks in small quantities. In 2003, at the age of 27, she married Sadanand Mishrikoti, a resident of Mahadwar Road in Belagavi. However, within a year of marriage, her husband passed away.
The loss left her devastated. Family members who visited her during that period encouraged her to return to the work she knew best. With strong support from her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, she resumed her home food business.
Wide Range of Traditional Foods
Over the years, Meenakshi has significantly expanded her menu. She now prepares more than 80 varieties of traditional food items.
These include sajji and jowar rotti, flaxseed powder, sesame powder, groundnut chutney, round chakli, red chuda, raw chuda, tukda chakli, sev, kodubale, garlic sev, suruli holige, groundnut holige, karchikai, chiroti, shankarpali and chavda.
Her range of sweets includes besan laddu, green gram laddu, wheat laddu, ladgi laddu, motichoor laddu, rajgiri laddu and rava laddu.
She also prepares several varieties of pickles, including mango, lemon, raw mango, kavali fruit, jackfruit, bitter gourd and chilli pickles.
Recognition And Government Support
Meenakshi’s women’s self-help group received a loan of Rs 25 lakh under the Sanjeevini scheme, which helped expand the business further. She has also been given opportunities to set up food stalls at Saras fairs and exhibitions across Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Odisha and West Bengal, where her traditional dishes received appreciation.
Her achievements were recognised by the Karnataka government in 2019 when she was honoured with the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award. Several organisations have also felicitated her for her work.
Employment and Social Impact
Speaking about her journey, Meenakshi says that, as a widow herself, she is more sensitive to the struggles of other widowed women.
“I know the pain of losing a husband. Many women around us are facing similar situations. I give them first priority for employment,” she said.
Eight widowed women currently work with her. In addition, seven other economically weak women and four men are employed throughout the year. During large catering orders such as weddings or public events, more than 40 people find temporary work through her enterprise.
Popular Even Among Leaders
Demand for her food is high during festivals. During Sankranti alone, she sells nearly 70,000 sajji and jowar rottis and about four quintals of special festival dishes. On average, she sells around three lakh rottis every year.
Her North Karnataka-style meals, featuring holige, rotti, and stuffed brinjal curry, have been appreciated by many prominent personalities. Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy and Jagadish Shettar; former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan; and state ministers Cheluvarayaswamy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Madhu Bangarappa and Ramalinga Reddy. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and senior actors Umashree and Jayamala have all enjoyed her food.
Visitors from Belagavi living abroad, including in the United States and Dubai, often bring her snacks back.
Customers Behind Her Success
Meenakshi says customer support played the biggest role in her success.
After her brother passed away, she educated his two daughters and supported their marriages. She and her family now own two houses in Belagavi. After expenses and wages, the business leaves around Rs 1 lakh as monthly savings for the family.
“In the beginning, we would take advance money from customers to prepare food. Today, we have enough funds to run the business comfortably. But more than money, the satisfaction of helping other women become financially independent gives me the greatest happiness,” she said.
For many women in Belagavi, Meenakshi’s life story stands as proof that resilience and determination can transform even the hardest circumstances into success.
