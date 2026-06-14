From Scorching Plains To Icy Peaks: Tourists Celebrate Snow At Rohtang Pass
While temperatures in India’s plains have soared in recent days, Rohtang offers relief with its sub-zero temperatures and cool atmosphere.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Kullu: Amidst the scorching heat gripping India’s plains, the valleys of Himachal Pradesh are currently drawing tourists in large numbers. Rohtang Pass, a world-famous attraction near the tourist hub of Manali in Kullu district, remains abuzz with snow in early June.
Tourists are captivated by the thick white blanket of snow covering the area situated at an altitude of approximately 13,000 feet above sea level. While temperatures in India’s plains have soared in recent days, Rohtang offers relief with its sub-zero temperatures and cool atmosphere.
Tourists are even getting the chance to witness snowfall at Rohtang Pass in June, an experience that has left them thrilled. The influx of visitors to Manali has also significantly boosted the local tourism industry.
Tourism Business Booms in Manali
According to official figures, over 300,000 tourists have arrived between June 1 and June 12 across the various tourist destinations in the Kullu district. Manali sees the daily arrival of approximately 2,500 vehicles, while the number of vehicles reaching Manikaran has touched the 2,000 mark.
Despite heavy traffic congestion in Banjar, more than 2,000 tourist vehicles from other states are arriving there on weekends. Consequently, the tourism business in the Kullu district is thriving this June, bringing substantial benefits to the local population.
“Tourists here are being offered various activities, including skiing and snow scooter rides,” said Lal Chand, a local businessman at Rohtang Pass.
Rohtang Pass Abuzz With Visitors
At Rohtang Pass, near the tourist hub of Manali, visitors from across the country, including Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, are having a blast amidst the snow. Tourists were seen enjoying snow scooter rides and horseback riding, while others were trying their hand at skiing.
Children are playing with snowballs, and young people are capturing these beautiful moments through selfies and reels. The weather at Rohtang is further enhancing the thrill for the tourists. Tourists visiting Rohtang Pass remarked on the dramatic shift in weather, moving straight from the scorching heat of the plains to this chilly environment.
A female tourist at Rohtang Pass shared that she is getting the chance to witness snow falling from the sky and is making the experience memorable by having fun in the snow. She added that when compared to the intense heat prevailing in the lower regions, the sub-zero temperatures of Rohtang Pass, the scenery feels nothing short of paradise.
The tourists also noted that while it is very cold, being amidst the snow feels wonderful. They are delighted to see the snow and are having a great time with friends; the entire experience feels truly memorable.
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