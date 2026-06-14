ETV Bharat / state

From Scorching Plains To Icy Peaks: Tourists Celebrate Snow At Rohtang Pass

Tourists enjoying snow at the Rohtang Pass ( ETV Bharat )

Kullu: Amidst the scorching heat gripping India’s plains, the valleys of Himachal Pradesh are currently drawing tourists in large numbers. Rohtang Pass, a world-famous attraction near the tourist hub of Manali in Kullu district, remains abuzz with snow in early June. Tourists are captivated by the thick white blanket of snow covering the area situated at an altitude of approximately 13,000 feet above sea level. While temperatures in India’s plains have soared in recent days, Rohtang offers relief with its sub-zero temperatures and cool atmosphere. Tourists enjoying snow at the Rohtang Pass (ETV Bharat) Tourists are even getting the chance to witness snowfall at Rohtang Pass in June, an experience that has left them thrilled. The influx of visitors to Manali has also significantly boosted the local tourism industry. Tourism Business Booms in Manali According to official figures, over 300,000 tourists have arrived between June 1 and June 12 across the various tourist destinations in the Kullu district. Manali sees the daily arrival of approximately 2,500 vehicles, while the number of vehicles reaching Manikaran has touched the 2,000 mark.