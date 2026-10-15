ETV Bharat / state

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta

Bhubaneswar: From unloading sand from tractors and trucks to creating lifelike images on sand, Odisha's Dasharath Mahanta has come a long way. The sand artist from Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district faced poverty, interrupted education and public criticism before his talent earned him recognition, including an opportunity to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Mahanta developed an interest in drawing on walls and shaping mud during childhood. Whenever he saw a pile of sand, he would try to create different shapes. He first made an idol of Lord Ganesha using sand, unaware that the hobby would eventually become his profession.

Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta (ETV Bharat)

His family faced severe financial difficulties after his father's death. His mother worked in other people's homes to support the family, while Mahanta began working as a child labourer to continue his education. He started working with sand while studying in Class VIII.

Many people failed to understand his interest in art, and some even called him mad. However, their criticism did not discourage him from pursuing his passion. "I did not know that I would build a career in sand art. At that time, I came across the artworks of Sudarshan Pattnaik. One of my brothers told me that I could achieve a lot through this art," Mahanta said.

Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta's san art (ETV Bharat)

He recalled that leaving his village in Mayurbhanj was not easy and that his family's financial condition left him with limited opportunities. Despite these challenges, his interest in sand art continued to grow. Mahanta later moved to Puri, where he met renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik working with him. In 2015, he secured first place in a sand art competition, which encouraged him to pursue the art form more seriously.

Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta's sand art (ETV Bharat)

He subsequently studied at B.K. Art College and continued developing his skills. Mahanta said he has created more than 1,000 sand artworks so far. "Everything that a poor child goes through in life happened to me. The most difficult part was fighting my own struggles and finding the strength to move forward. People's criticism made me stronger," he said.