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From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta

The Mayurbhanj artist, who began working as a child to support his family, has created over 1,000 sand artworks.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Droupadi Murmu felicitating artist Dasharath Mahanta (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Bhubaneswar: From unloading sand from tractors and trucks to creating lifelike images on sand, Odisha's Dasharath Mahanta has come a long way. The sand artist from Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district faced poverty, interrupted education and public criticism before his talent earned him recognition, including an opportunity to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Mahanta developed an interest in drawing on walls and shaping mud during childhood. Whenever he saw a pile of sand, he would try to create different shapes. He first made an idol of Lord Ganesha using sand, unaware that the hobby would eventually become his profession.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta (ETV Bharat)

His family faced severe financial difficulties after his father's death. His mother worked in other people's homes to support the family, while Mahanta began working as a child labourer to continue his education. He started working with sand while studying in Class VIII.

Many people failed to understand his interest in art, and some even called him mad. However, their criticism did not discourage him from pursuing his passion. "I did not know that I would build a career in sand art. At that time, I came across the artworks of Sudarshan Pattnaik. One of my brothers told me that I could achieve a lot through this art," Mahanta said.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta's san art (ETV Bharat)

He recalled that leaving his village in Mayurbhanj was not easy and that his family's financial condition left him with limited opportunities. Despite these challenges, his interest in sand art continued to grow. Mahanta later moved to Puri, where he met renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik working with him. In 2015, he secured first place in a sand art competition, which encouraged him to pursue the art form more seriously.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta's sand art (ETV Bharat)

He subsequently studied at B.K. Art College and continued developing his skills. Mahanta said he has created more than 1,000 sand artworks so far. "Everything that a poor child goes through in life happened to me. The most difficult part was fighting my own struggles and finding the strength to move forward. People's criticism made me stronger," he said.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta crafting a sand art (ETV Bharat)

Mahanta also pointed out that Odisha has many talented sand artists, but not all of them get enough opportunities to showcase their work. He said the state needs more platforms for artists beyond events such as the Konark Festival.

In 2019, Mahanta got an opportunity to create a sand artwork of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Mayurbhanj. However, the artwork was later demolished due to certain rules and regulations. Although disappointed, Mahanta said he did not give up.

From Sand Labourer To Award-Winning Artist: The Inspiring Journey of Odisha’s Dasharath Mahanta
Sand artist Dasharath Mahanta (ETV Bharat)

Meeting the Prime Minister and the President of India had long been among his goals. He later got an opportunity to create a sand portrait of President Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj. The President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Minister appreciated his work and interacted with him.

“That moment made me realise that hard work never goes to waste,” he said. Mahanta later received a call from Rashtrapati Bhavan inviting him to meet the President. During the meeting, Murmu spoke with him and felicitated him, marking a significant milestone in his journey.

Read More

  1. Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture To Mark PM Modi’s 25 Years In Public Service
  2. In Puri, Artists Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi Through Sand Animation

TAGGED:

ODISHA SAND ART
MAYURBHANJ ARTIST SUCCESS STORY
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK
DROUPADI MURMU FELICITATES ARTIST
DASHARATH MAHANTA SAND ARTIST

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