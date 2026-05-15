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From Running Tea Stall To Battling Cancer: Stories Of Struggle From Kolkata In West Bengal Higher Secondary Merit List

Kolkata: With the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education declaring the results of the fourth semester of the Higher Secondary examinations on Thursday, compelling stories of life-long struggles are emerging from among the merit list.

This year, 64 students have secured a place in top 10. Among them, six hail from Kolkata and its surrounding areas. Here are a few of the stories of success in the face of insurmountable odds.

Rank 4: Chaiwala's Son And Assistant

Golam Fayzal, a resident of Circus Avenue in central Kolkata, has emerged as the top-ranked student from Kolkata. His father owns a small tea stall, where Golam can often be seen helping out with the work. The family of eight manages to get by in a single-room dwelling, where Golam pursued his studies. That same Golam has secured the fourth position in the HS merit list, achieving an aggregate score of 98.6 per cent.

A student of Calcutta AP Madrasah, Golam, who has topped in Urdu, had also secured a spot in the merit list in the third semester. In future, he aspires to become a Chartered Accountant. Speaking about his success, he said, "I had private tutors for all my subjects. However, this result is the fruit of the hard work put in by both my family and myself."

Rank 10: Cancer Survivor, Weathered 82 Chemo Sessions

Following her success in the third semester, Adrija Gan from Kolkata has once again secured a place in the merit list in the fourth semester. While she was in Class VI, she was diagnosed with 'T-cell Lymphoma' — a form of blood cancer. She had to travel to Mumbai, where she underwent treatment for two years and eight months. During this period, she underwent 82 sessions of chemotherapy, which prevented her from attending school for a prolonged period. Battling against numerous adversities during those arduous times, Adrija, a resident of Nimta in North Kolkata, emerged victorious in her fight for life.

Even now, she has to exercise extreme caution in her daily life. Unlike other children her age, she cannot eat or move about freely. In fact, not everyone is even permitted to enter her room.

The student of Sister Nivedita School in Baghbazar, Adrija had secured 97.37 per cent in her third semester, when she ranked ninth. In the fourth semester, she got 97.4 per cent, securing her the 10th rank in the state-wide merit list.

Adrija's family has consistently acknowledged the pivotal role her school played in her success. Adrija revealed she intends to pursue a degree in Psychology, as she believes understanding the human mind is of paramount importance in these times.