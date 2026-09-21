ETV Bharat / state

From Rice to Food Kits, Then A Rethink: Karnataka To Redesign Indira Kit Scheme Before Fresh Tender

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has cancelled the tender process for the proposed Indira Food Kits under the Anna Bhagya programme and decided to redesign the scheme, putting its planned rollout on hold while officials work out a revised procurement and distribution model.



Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said in September that the government was reworking the scheme and expected to introduce the revised programme within about 45 days. The decision follows a departmental assessment of what beneficiaries expect from the programme. Arshad said a survey among women beneficiaries indicated a preference for a wider variety of quality food items rather than depending predominantly on rice.



The government is now reviewing both the contents of the proposed food kit and the supply chain through which the commodities would reach beneficiary households.



Food kit plan goes back to drawing board



Earlier in September, the government had indicated that Anna Bhagya beneficiaries would soon receive food kits containing tur dal, sugar, salt and edible oil through the Public Distribution System. At that stage, the plan was to procure the commodities through district-level tenders instead of relying on a single statewide procurement process.



HM Revanna, Chairman of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, had said decentralised procurement was intended to reduce the possibility of pilferage and diversion and ensure that food items reached beneficiaries efficiently. The subsequent cancellation means the government will now reconsider procurement arrangements before proceeding with the programme.



Quality, Cost and Distribution in Focus



Quality control and the practical difficulties of procuring and distributing food commodities on a large scale have emerged as important considerations in redesigning the scheme.