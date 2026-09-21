From Rice to Food Kits, Then A Rethink: Karnataka To Redesign Indira Kit Scheme Before Fresh Tender
The state government is reconsidering food basket, procurement and distribution model; additional rice to continue during transition.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has cancelled the tender process for the proposed Indira Food Kits under the Anna Bhagya programme and decided to redesign the scheme, putting its planned rollout on hold while officials work out a revised procurement and distribution model.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said in September that the government was reworking the scheme and expected to introduce the revised programme within about 45 days. The decision follows a departmental assessment of what beneficiaries expect from the programme. Arshad said a survey among women beneficiaries indicated a preference for a wider variety of quality food items rather than depending predominantly on rice.
The government is now reviewing both the contents of the proposed food kit and the supply chain through which the commodities would reach beneficiary households.
Food kit plan goes back to drawing board
Earlier in September, the government had indicated that Anna Bhagya beneficiaries would soon receive food kits containing tur dal, sugar, salt and edible oil through the Public Distribution System. At that stage, the plan was to procure the commodities through district-level tenders instead of relying on a single statewide procurement process.
HM Revanna, Chairman of the Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, had said decentralised procurement was intended to reduce the possibility of pilferage and diversion and ensure that food items reached beneficiaries efficiently. The subsequent cancellation means the government will now reconsider procurement arrangements before proceeding with the programme.
Quality, Cost and Distribution in Focus
Quality control and the practical difficulties of procuring and distributing food commodities on a large scale have emerged as important considerations in redesigning the scheme.
An e-voucher model is among the alternatives that have figured in discussions. Such a system could allow beneficiaries to obtain specified commodities without requiring the government to directly handle every stage of procurement and distribution. However, no final decision on adopting e-vouchers has been announced.
A physical food kit requires procurement, quality testing, packaging, transportation, storage and distribution across the state. Any alternative system would also require safeguards to ensure that beneficiaries receive the intended commodities and that the programme's nutritional objectives are protected.
Additional rice to continue for now
Until the revised Indira Food Kit programme is ready for implementation, the government is expected to continue providing five kg of additional rice to eligible BPL beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya.
The rethink leaves several issues to be settled, including the final composition of the kit, the method of procurement, quality-control mechanisms, distribution arrangements and whether beneficiaries could eventually be offered greater flexibility in accessing essential commodities.
With the government indicating a 45-day timeframe, attention will now be on whether the redesigned Indira Food Kit can provide a more varied food basket while keeping procurement costs under control, maintaining quality and preventing leakage in the distribution system.
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