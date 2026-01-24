From Quit India To Daily Yoga: The Remarkable Life of Sagar's Tarachand Jain
Tarachand Jain, at the age of 100 practices yoga for about 45 minutes every day and keeps himself fit.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Sagar: More than 75 years have passed since India gained independence. As a result, the freedom fighters who participated in the independence movement are now few in number. Tarachand Jain of Sagar is one such person who is alive even after crossing the age of 100 and still remains active.
While a student in the ninth grade, Tarachand joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 with his friends. He served a six-month sentence in Sagar jail for hoisting the tricolour flag and shouting slogans for independence with his companions. Tarachand Jain regularly practices yoga and visits a temple.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tarachand Jain recounts, "The jail at that time was not like today's jails. There were no arrangements for sleeping or clothing. The food served in jail was almost inedible. The rotis were either undercooked or burnt. The lentils served with them were mostly water with very few lentils, and they weren't even cleaned properly. We ate such food for six months."
As for Tarachand, when he was studying in the ninth grade at Jain High School, at the age of 16 and a half, there was a girls' school near his school, whose headmistress was Yamunabai Tai. In October 1942, she summoned the captain of Jain High School to her school.
Tarachand, who was the captain of his school, went to Yamunabai Tai. Yamunabai Tai told him about the Quit India Movement and said that all the major leaders associated with the movement had been imprisoned by the British.
Therefore, to give momentum to the movement, she asked him to gather his schoolmates and participate in the Quit India Movement. At that time, Tarachand didn't have much understanding of politics, but he knew that the British had enslaved the country and that they needed to be freed from their rule, so he jumped into the movement.
Tarachand and his companions were then given the responsibility of distributing bulletins related to the movement's programs. A large meeting was to be held on October 9, 1942. Tarachand and his companions were distributing the leaflets for this meeting. A large crowd had gathered on the day of the meeting. Tarachand and two of his companions reached the meeting place.
One of his companions had a stool, and another had a stick. Standing on a stool amidst a huge crowd, Tarachand took a stick from his companion, attached the tricolour flag to it, and began giving a speech about freedom, raising the flag and shouting 'Quit India!' slogans. Within moments, the police surrounded him and took him to the police station. He was then sentenced to six months in prison and sent to Sagar Jail.
After his sentencing, when Tarachand arrived at the jail, the young freedom fighters had already set up a wrestling arena. However, when the Sagar Superintendent of Police visited, he ordered the arena to be shut down.
As for Tarachand, wrestling and yoga have held a significant place in his life. Tarachand Jain says, "When I was 12 or 13 years old, my friends who lived in the neighbourhood used to go to the wrestling arena, so I started going with them. I remained a regular member of the arena until I was about 50 years old. But a relative of mine who regularly practiced yoga told me that the exercises from the wrestling arena wouldn't be useful in old age. If I want to live a healthy life, I should take up yoga."
This is how Tarachand Jain became involved with yoga, and today, at the age of 100, he regularly practices yoga for about 45 minutes every day. He attributes the reasons for his longevity and healthy life to his regular yoga practice.
