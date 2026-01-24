ETV Bharat / state

From Quit India To Daily Yoga: The Remarkable Life of Sagar's Tarachand Jain

Sagar: More than 75 years have passed since India gained independence. As a result, the freedom fighters who participated in the independence movement are now few in number. Tarachand Jain of Sagar is one such person who is alive even after crossing the age of 100 and still remains active.

While a student in the ninth grade, Tarachand joined the Quit India Movement in 1942 with his friends. He served a six-month sentence in Sagar jail for hoisting the tricolour flag and shouting slogans for independence with his companions. Tarachand Jain regularly practices yoga and visits a temple.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tarachand Jain recounts, "The jail at that time was not like today's jails. There were no arrangements for sleeping or clothing. The food served in jail was almost inedible. The rotis were either undercooked or burnt. The lentils served with them were mostly water with very few lentils, and they weren't even cleaned properly. We ate such food for six months."

As for Tarachand, when he was studying in the ninth grade at Jain High School, at the age of 16 and a half, there was a girls' school near his school, whose headmistress was Yamunabai Tai. In October 1942, she summoned the captain of Jain High School to her school.

Tarachand, who was the captain of his school, went to Yamunabai Tai. Yamunabai Tai told him about the Quit India Movement and said that all the major leaders associated with the movement had been imprisoned by the British.

Therefore, to give momentum to the movement, she asked him to gather his schoolmates and participate in the Quit India Movement. At that time, Tarachand didn't have much understanding of politics, but he knew that the British had enslaved the country and that they needed to be freed from their rule, so he jumped into the movement.