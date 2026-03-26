From Protest To Polls: RG Kar Deceased Doc's Mother’s Candidacy Sparks Debate
The mother of the deceased junior doctor said the fight for justice for her daughter has brought her to politics.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
By Soumita Bhattacharjee
Kolkata: In a dramatic turn from protest to politics, the mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, has entered electoral politics. She will contest in the Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket.
After her candidature was announced, nearly a year and a half after the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the woman said the fight for justice for her daughter has brought her to politics.
‘Disillusioned’ with the state government led by Mamata Banerjee, she said that she has now placed her faith in the BJP and that "only the BJP can end corruption in the state and ensure the safety of women."
The rape-murder case has drawn sharp criticism and irked many who had taken to the streets when Bengal was virtually swept by the 'We Want Justice' and 'Reclaim the Night' campaign.
From Outrage to Political Assertion
On the morning of August 9, 2024, the bloodied and mutilated body of the young female doctor, who was on duty, was found inside a seminar room on the fourth floor of the state-run RG Kar Hospital. The brutality of the crime, within a government medical institution, triggered outrage across West Bengal and beyond, drawing national and even international attention.
So far, a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, has been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment. The investigation, initially handled by the state police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation at the High Court's orders. Yet, the victim’s parents have consistently alleged that the state machinery enabled the crime and that the real culprits are being shielded. At the same time, they have also accused the CBI of lapses in the investigation. They had sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but that, too, did not materialise.
Campaigning for Justice, Door to Door
Against this backdrop, the victim’s mother now takes her fight directly to the people. She plans to campaign door-to-door, seeking justice for her daughter while also raising the broader issue of women’s safety in Bengal.
Her political entry, however, has sparked debate. For some, it is a continuation of a deeply personal struggle. For others, it raises questions about the intersection of justice and electoral politics.
The RG Kar movement had once galvanised large sections of society. Doctors, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens took to the streets demanding justice. Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the movement, questioned, "If Kakima (the victim’s mother) believes that entering the corridors of power will bring justice, then my perspective is somewhat different. Both the state and the central governments came to power on promises to the people. They could have ensured justice already. Does it mean that one must win an election and enter power to secure justice? If such an incident happens to someone else, will they have to wait five years, contest elections, and then seek justice for their loved one?"
Senior doctors who were also part of the protests under the banner 'Abhaya Mancha', echoed similar concerns. Dr Punyabrata Gun, one of its convenors, said, "The crimes took place with direct patronage of the Trinamool government. The central investigative agency has shielded the culprits. The CBI functions under the direction of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. In that sense, both the ruling party at the Centre and in the state are equally responsible. We do not believe that justice will come by aligning with either of them."
Another senior doctor, Dr Utpal Bandyopadhyay, said, "The victim’s parents have met the central agency multiple times seeking justice. They even tried to meet the Union Home Minister and others. We have not seen any resolution to the demands or concerns. She (the victim's mother) has now become a candidate. We wish her well. But whether contesting elections will bring justice is something that cannot be said at this moment."
The Movement And Its Political Afterlife
Following their decision to join the BJP, the victim’s parents have been targeted on social media. Appealing for restraint, Dr Aniket Mahato said, "This movement taught us empathy and solidarity. There can be debates and criticism, but abuse is not acceptable."
Senior doctors also stressed that if protests resume in the future, they would remain non-partisan.
The RG Kar incident had, at one point, evolved into a powerful 'We Want Justice' campaign, which cut across political affiliations. It brought thousands onto the streets, united the medical fraternity, and put the state government on the defensive over issues of law and order, institutional accountability, and women’s safety.
For the Trinamool Congress, the movement posed a reputational challenge. While the government moved to contain the fallout through administrative action and messaging, the episode dented its narrative of governance, particularly in urban pockets and among the educated middle class. However, as months passed, the momentum of the protests waned. The movement struggled to sustain organisational cohesion without a central structure. Political parties, especially the BJP, attempted to channel the outrage into a broader anti-government narrative, but the transition from street protest to electoral consolidation remained elusive for the saffron party as it fared miserably in the bypolls that followed the RG Kar incident and the protests.
The victim’s mother's entering electoral politics marks the most direct political extension of that movement. According to observers, it transforms a broadly non-partisan campaign into a partisan contest. What began as a spontaneous outcry for justice has now entered the electoral domain. The candidacy of the victim's mother embodies both persistence and polarisation and is turning a personal tragedy into a political statement.