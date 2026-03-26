ETV Bharat / state

From Protest To Polls: RG Kar Deceased Doc's Mother’s Candidacy Sparks Debate

A file photo of the protest march to commemorate one year of the RG Kar medic case. ( IANS )

By Soumita Bhattacharjee Kolkata: In a dramatic turn from protest to politics, the mother of the junior doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, has entered electoral politics. She will contest in the Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati seat on a BJP ticket. After her candidature was announced, nearly a year and a half after the incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the woman said the fight for justice for her daughter has brought her to politics. ‘Disillusioned’ with the state government led by Mamata Banerjee, she said that she has now placed her faith in the BJP and that "only the BJP can end corruption in the state and ensure the safety of women." The rape-murder case has drawn sharp criticism and irked many who had taken to the streets when Bengal was virtually swept by the 'We Want Justice' and 'Reclaim the Night' campaign. From Outrage to Political Assertion On the morning of August 9, 2024, the bloodied and mutilated body of the young female doctor, who was on duty, was found inside a seminar room on the fourth floor of the state-run RG Kar Hospital. The brutality of the crime, within a government medical institution, triggered outrage across West Bengal and beyond, drawing national and even international attention. So far, a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, has been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment. The investigation, initially handled by the state police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation at the High Court's orders. Yet, the victim’s parents have consistently alleged that the state machinery enabled the crime and that the real culprits are being shielded. At the same time, they have also accused the CBI of lapses in the investigation. They had sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but that, too, did not materialise. Campaigning for Justice, Door to Door Against this backdrop, the victim’s mother now takes her fight directly to the people. She plans to campaign door-to-door, seeking justice for her daughter while also raising the broader issue of women’s safety in Bengal.